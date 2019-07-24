Loreto Rainbow Homes in association with India’s leading fashion brand Max Fashion organized Ms. Rainbow Contest 2019 at Loreto Day School, Bowbazar, Kolkata. Ms. Rainbow Contest is a platform that lets the girls showcase their talent and get recognition in their very own city. The day also witnessed the launch of Max Pre Autumn Collection through the beautiful and talented young girls at Ms. Rainbow Contest 2019. Tollywood Actor Jeet was present to grace the occasion along with the Judges Agnimitra Paul, Debleena Dutta and Oindrila Dutt. Mr Rajib Mukherjee, AVP East & Central India- Max Fashion was present to brief the media.

Ms. Rainbow Contest is an initiative to help the girls grow in confidence, to make them feel they too can-do things and to showcase to the world that beauty can be found in the most unloved places in our world too. The contest is not only about physical beauty but the inner beauty of each participant, about their resilience and their survival. Ms. Rainbow Contest allows the children to showcase their talents among an audience who support the cause.

Mr Rajib Mukherjee, AVP East & Central India- Max Fashion said, “Max as a fashion brand has always been part of any activity which is associated with noble cause. We are proud to be a part of this initiative organized by Loreto. We are also very happy to launch the Pre Autumn Collection through these beautiful and talented young girls. Max wishes them all the best and congratulates Loreto Rainbow Homes for this unique initiative.”

About Max Fashion: Max is a leading fashion brand, now available online at MaxFashion.com and on Android & iPhone apps offering customers a one stop shop for clothing, accessories and footwear needs for the entire family. Max, a fashion brand of Landmark Group has pioneered the concept of ‘Latest fashion at great prices’ in the country, thereby offering the discerning shopper a vast choice with international fashion & quality. It offers apparel, footwear & accessories that are of the latest fashion trends. The store ambience offers an international shopping experience making shopping for the entire family an absolute delight. Globally Max has over 400 stores across 19 countries and in India, Max has more than 250 stores across 100 cities.

Like this: Like Loading...