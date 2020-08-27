Multi-Verse Technologies announce the launch of in:collab, the country’s digital address for safe & secured networking and collaborations

Multi-Verse Technologies Pvt Ltd., backed with the expertise and knowledge of NxtGen Technology in deploying large scale technology stacks, data security and privacy; announce the launch of its first social initiative, in:collab. Citizens can now discover, create, connect, communicate, and transact on a secure end-to-end encrypted system amongst themselves, enterprises and governments.

The company, Multi-Verse Technologies is founded with a vision to create use-cases from various advanced technologies like AI and computer vision today, makes itsbeta-application for general download and use. Born out of the desire for citizens to take back control in the world of technology, enabling decentralized peer-to-peer or person-to-community collaboration sans the share of vital personal information and data breach, in:collab bridges the deficiencies across multiple social media applications.

While individual participation has been voluntary, we have undeniable digital rights – free speech, privacy and security. Centralized and proprietary architectures of the social media have created digital empires. in:collab disintegrates social media to a decentralized system that by design enable citizen security and privacy. With no centralized storage of citizen generated content, there’s no possibility of analyzing and influencing user behaviors. To add, in:collab will further pool resources from globally reputed security technology vendors to ensure protection for the application system. However, the security landscape is dynamic. To fortify digital safety, Multi-Verse Technologies has also put into action a 24×7 content & application monitoring and incident response team, one which has already effectively and efficiently protected many organizations in India.

Social media is a boon similar to internet to the global citizens. We all behave differently in different environments, as a mother/father, a son/daughter, a friend, a colleague at work, we demonstrate multiple personas, that we feel correct in given environments. in:collab enables multiple segregated personas in one social media application. The application enables alliances of like-minded users across various select personas created to ensure complete user control over information shared, managed from one primary account. The ‘Persona’ feature (patent pending) is unique to in:collab, helps citizens to create multiple profiles under one authenticated user.Each persona allows citizens to create as well as personalize content and communication relevant to these specific groups, like a Public persona for general use, multiple Personal personas for friends and family, Work persona for professional peers, Circles persona for communities and interest groups as well as a Live-Local persona, a geo-local profile to engage and collaborate with local businesses and stores. The savvy UI is easy to use and supports seamless, secure data sharing within personas with in-app integrations of multi-media support that include video and voice data.

The Circles, Public, and Live-Local allows for collaboration of businesses and people across geographies. Live-Local, a proximity driven persona specifically caters to all small and local businesses offering them an equal opportunity discovery platform among more famously known global enterprises. The Circles persona allows users to actively engage, discover, and create groups and communities on the application for discussion and action. An appealing digital support that connects individuals with others sharing similar interests and supporting local businesses during these uncertain and socially distant times.

To further ensure complete citizen control and privacy of data, the app allows users to access a free dedicated 256-bit encrypted personal storage –5GB vault for interesting content to be archived, vital documents, invoices, photos, and more. The Work persona additionally hosts the Infinite Vault™ allowing end-to-end backups that are synchronized across devices enabling secure file sync and sharing of any size across peers of an enterprise. Activity feeds is another highlight of the system with real-time information on the app that also hosts integrated AI algorithms and soon with fact-checkers to tag content for its authenticity and social acceptability. The goal not to curb free speech, but it is critical to ensure citizen awareness.A board of key experts, across domains will govern content that is published and used, even by Multi-Verse Technologies.

Lightweight, device-agnostic, and task-specific tools called Micro-Apps are integrated within the system application. Custom developed to modernize the existing & new applications. The adaptable UI and direct to customer-focused UX of in:collab can also benefit enterprises and governments to share content and engage with individuals directly in a holistic manner, ensuring optimum collaboration. In:collab is a system, where multiple things work together in a cohesive inclusivity thereby facilitating direct to consumer interactions, allowing sellers to directly engage, interact and transact with their buyers. This peer-to-peer decentralized model is the new way to democratizing trade. Through this feature, Multi-verse technologies have attempted to create a democratic avenue for business, charging them for their presence.

The Live-Local feature will further empower the 4.2 Crore small businesses in India. The staggering 95% of total industrial units in the country employs 40% of India’s workforce. Live-local will now make it possible for these units to have their own eCommerce, direct-to-their customers. Local small traders can now engage consumers in close proximity and serve them just as a global platform would.

Social media allows us to connect with people, securely store and share media, fosters discussions, ideas, nurture hobbies, shop and trade. At launch, in:collab, allows the citizens to do almost all that one would on any social media, but importantly solves three issues that have plagued the social media.

1. Not just moral intent, but architecturally solve the citizen security and privacy concerns, archive content to a Personal Vault. Eliminate the ability to analyze and influence users.

2. Allow citizens to have multiple personas and have segregated interactions with groups created of their choice. Live a virtual life, as we do in reality.

3. Allow businesses to interact directly with peer-to-peer transactions, providing wider choice to consumers and benefit the small businesses that operate in proximity to the individual.

In:Collab is the viable safe alternative for the social citizens, for enterprises and for governments.

Speaking on its launch, Mr. A.S. Rajgopal, Managing Director MultiVerse Technologies and MD, CEO of NxtGen Technologies said, “We are a society of complex and unique individuals. in:collab is built to empower individuals take control of their digital data as well as share and consume content on individual terms. It is programmed to allow seamless collaborations of businesses and build on communities with shared interests enabling a more cohesive interaction yet ensuring complete data privacy. The information visible across personas are at the discretion of the account user, and information on feeds can be quickly verified through fact-checker tagged content building on authentic and responsible consumption of knowledge. A company that believes in freedom across the digital universe, in:collab empowers users with a free 256-bit encrypted 5GB storage vault per account that is decentralized to ensure confidentiality and security of data stored. With this system application, we look forward to all individuals sharing a safe space for collaborations, information share, community nurturing, and interactions online.”

In:Collab is available for individual download on App Store and Google Play and also offers great network plans for enterprises and businesses. Details on plans can be accessed and purchased on

Link to iOS download:

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/in-collab/id1525364007

Link to Android download:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.multiverse.incollab

In:Collab App Highlights

· One account with multiple ‘Persona’

· Free 5GB decentralized cloud vault for data storage

· Multi-media support for optimum share and content quality

· Ability to adapt and integrate Micro-apps

· InfiniteVault™ for secure and seamless workplace collaborations

· Live-local for geo-local business and purchase opportunities

· Culture cultivation through community groups

· integrated AI enabled algorithms & fact-checkers tagged content for authenticity & social acceptability of news and updates

· Direct outreach function through groups for enterprises and governments

About Multi -Verse Technologies: Multi-verse technologies is founded with a vision to create use-cases from various advanced technologies such as AI, computer vision, et al. Multiverse is a customer of NxtGen Technologies which many mission critical applications for over a 1,000 customers across enterprises and government. Focused on applications, especially bringing citizens, enterprises, and governments together, MultiVerse is the perfect launchpad for the revolution system,in:collab.