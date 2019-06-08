Mumbai’s most loved Middle-Eastern fine dine “Bayroute”, now in BKC!

Mumbai’s nightlife district that boasts of the best eateries and bars, Bandra Kurla Complex readies to welcome its hippest new entrant. Bayroute, Mumbai’s most loved and successful Middle Eastern fine dine, opens its fourth outlet in the city in a quaint corner of BKC. It opened doors on June 4th. Earlier, an array of stars shined down on its talked-about glittering launch party.

In a city inundated with cuisine choices, Bayroute has stood out with its authentic and exotic Middle Eastern fare. In BKC, with its top-end offices and residences, Bayroute is sure to find patronage with gourmands who want to have a global dining experience in their backyard.

Bayroute is a sensory experience right before you even enter it. The old-world charm of the Middle East inspired exteriors welcome you warmly. The modern, minimalistic interiors reflect the best of contemporary Middle Eastern design aesthetics. The standout tables are inspired from Morocco’s quaint street side cafes. The chic rose-gold cutlery spells royalty and the glorious bar is so inviting you’d like to straight head to it. Bayroute’s richly experienced chefs have curated the menu after mastering the cuisines of Lebanon, Morocco, Turkey, Greece and Egypt. Prepared from the freshest ingredients sourced from the souks of the Middle East, the food goes beyond just recipes. It’s art on a platter.

Be ready to be surprised with exotic Middle Eastern preparations, some that you may not even have heard of. Appetizers and Mains include Turkish Gozleme, Moroccan Lemon Olive Chicken, Pastilla, Snapper Tripoli; and exotic desserts range from Gold Souk, Chef’s special treat – Jannat- E – Edan, Honeymoon, Baklava. There are mouth-watering Sheikh & Shakes like Turkish Kale with BOP, Greek Goddess, Reyhan, and Arabic Date Palm Shake. And this is just a sneak peek. The menu has many more hidden treasures!

The bar offers an astounding choice in house special cocktails like Turkish Madness, Drunken Marshmallow Kebab, Mango Chilli Rum Punch, Old Fashioned, and Gin-itos including Blue Breeze, Pollinated, Kale & Arugula Ginito.

Mr. Arjun Raj Kher, Brand Head – Bayroute Said “Bayroute has been a dream come true. From ideation and execution to the final impact it has had on gourmands, our team has envisioned this place brick by brick. Mumbai lacked a genuine Middle Eastern fine dine that went beyond hummus and falafels. People here are well travelled and it was time they got the true blue Middle Eastern cuisine in their city. The runaway success of our outlets has been heart-warming. This is our fourth outlet in just a year’s time. We are sure our new BKC outlet will be showered with as much love as our other ones, and hopefully, we keep spreading our wings deeper into the city!”

Head to Bayroute for an unmatched dining experience. Whether it’s a business lunch, a date night or a family get together, Bayroute is fully prepared to challenge your imagination! Go book a table and find out for yourself what Mumbai has been raving about!

What: Bayroute opens at Bandra Kurla Complex

Where: G-2B, Ground floor, Maker Maxity, 3, North Ave, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

When: 4 June onwards

Timings: 12 pm to 1:30 am

