Mumuso plans to launch new stores this year in Tamil Nadu & other parts of South India

Global Fashion and Lifestyle Brand Mumuso, has launched more than 30 stores in last 1 year which is more than 2 stores per month. Mumuso is eyeing at the Indian market aggressively with new stores in different parts of the country. The brand has also expanded its categories and plans to enter F&B section soon. The brand is planning to open outlets pan India including both Tier 1 & 2 Cities. The brand is also looking for potential franchises to set up new stores in different corners of India. Franchises can write to: franchise@mumuso.co.in; or can call +91-6292139122. The Brand aims to connect with franchises to set up new stores in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and other parts of India.

Mumuso India — the Indian entity of Mumuso offers accessories, House hold, stationery, bags, Children Products, Small electronics and lifestyle items, sourced globally. The best of Korean Cosmetics from Skin Care to Colour are now adding value to the entire shopping experience in Mumuso. The brand has also launched Tea items and plans to add food items under its portfolio too. With a strong presence in over 45 countries across the world, Mumuso entered into the Indian Market in 2018 with its first store in Kolkata and successfully reached the length and breadth of the country in last one year.

Currently, Mumuso India has strength of more than 500 Employees. This is one of the most emerging brands in the country, creating diversifying opportunity across the nation. The brand plans to open around 300+ Stores by 2022. The investments to open stores varies from 65 Lacs to 1 Crore depending on the city and size of the store.

Mr. Manoj Agarwal, Director, Mumuso India says, “I have been studying the retail market very closely. Indian Retail Market is huge. When it comes to lifestyle products, India has seen a sharp rise in the demand in the recent years.Our expansion strategy is to set up outlets all over India along with entering the e-commerce market as online shopping has seen a big boost in India in recent years. Mumuso, unlike distributorship, Franchises will have more profit and direct access under B2C Format. “

Mr. Arshad Hafeez, General Manager, Mumuso India, said, “There has been a high demand for the trendy and affordable products as far as lifestyleis concerned. Peoplenot only look forward to quality and style but also affordability. With Mumuso coming into the picture, people won’t have to travel to different stores for their needs, but just walk into our showroom and get their products. Mumuso brand always adheres to the principle of selling high quality products at affordable prices and strives to improve the upper limit of taste and price ratio.”

Mr Ramesh Jain a Franchise Partner of Mumuso India said,”We are very happy to join the Mumuso family. With Mumuso coming into my city, people won’thave to travel to different stores for their needs, but just walk into our showroom and get their products.”

About MUMUSO: Mumuso is a brand focusing on selling products with fashionable and trendy design. The brand is committed to selling products with reliable quality and affordable price as well as bringing the idea of “easy life” to people. MUMUSO has set up its brand operation centre in the world’s largest manufacturing country and the world’s “fashion capital” –Shanghai·China.

