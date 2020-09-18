Munch your favourite snacks while enjoying the nail biting IPL matches during covid

With IPL fever round the corner, cricket lovers are planning to watch the match while relaxing in the comfort of home. At the same time if they yearn to munch their favourite snacks without being a couch potato – then Binge Baefikar is the right choice. Binge Baefikar is presenting its first ever tasty and healthy IPL menu to attract health conscious foodie .

Binge Baefikar promises to offer an enjoyable home party to cricket lovers who would like to make a noise over the match without feeling the pinch in their purses . Choose from a wide array of mouth-watering vegetarian and non-vegetarian snacks with health quotient. Binge Baefikar offers items like Cheese popcorn, masala popcorn, gluten free dhokla with tamarind chutney, tadka potato sandwich,kaancha moong chat , magic masala with viggies, roasted dry chole masala chat, Jalapino cheese staff fried mushroom, masala chips, paneer pudina tikki, southern fried chicken with tangy tomato sauce, masala fish cutlet, basil fish ball. . The snacks are starting from Rs 180 plus taxes Orders can be placed at 9830580396

some items are coined to create excitement among IPL lovers. these are



1. Basil Googly (Basil Fish Balls)

2. Kohli Shooters (Jalapeño & Cheese Stuffed Mushroom)

3. Peppy Pandya (Tadka Potato Sandwich)

4. Munchy De Villiers (Cheese and Masala Popcorn)

5. Chennai Super Chi-kings (South Style Fried Chicken with Tangy Tomato Sauce)

6. Bombaiya Tadka ( Tadka Potato Sandwich)

Speaking on the occasion , Anisha Mohta, founder of Binge Baefikar , said, “IPL is a festival for cricket lovers and people have to enjoy the matches at home only due to covid situation . However we prefer people to take care of their health and wellbeing in stead of being a couch potato, do a little exercise and munch healthy snacks. Our brands stands for health and taste. Binge Baefikar’s special IPL menu offered by us would surely catch the fancy of people.”

All these food platters will be available through swiggy and zomato. Binge Baefikar – the city based healthy food brand, introduced in November, 2019 by Anisha Mohta, a young food entrepreneur, offers food striking the right balance between taste and nutrition. Binge Baefikar had launched its cloud kitchen in presence of celebrated actor Prasenjit in Tollygunge area. Operating through Cloud Kitchen format, Binge Baefikar as it suggests, aptly serves the needs of those foodies in Kolkata who like binge eating but want to shift to healthy eating thus enhancing their health quotient. The fare includes options which are free from gluten, butter, sugar and dairy. The brand has developed curated recipes for those following Keto, Vegan and Gluten-Free diets as well.

Binge Bae fikar has also opened a cloud kitchen at Harrington Street area that enables consumers staying in Park Street, Esplanade, Camac Street, Hochi Minh Sarani , Shakespeare Sarani and adjacent area. It also offers food from its existing cloud kitchen at Prince Anwar Shah Road.

Apart from Swiggy and Zomato, there are two special nos where people can order. Binge Baefikar’s special no at Prince Anwar Shah road cloud kitchen no 91 98302 29156, and the contact no for newly introduced cloud kitchen at Harrington Street is 91 98306 03264