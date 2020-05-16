Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion On the occasion of International Museum Day Celebration

Diversity and Inclusion is a Webinar organized by

Kolkata Centre for Creativity to celebrate International Museum Day 2020.The

Webinar aims at becoming a rallying point to both celebrate the diversity of

perspectives that make up the communities and personnel of museums, and

champion tools for identifying and overcoming bias in what they display and

the stories they tell.

In other words, through this Web Conclave Kolkata Centre For Creativity aims

to celebrate the diversities of choices and abilities between people by

creating a safe and harmonic space, while living the example of inclusivity

and fraternity with educational institutes, NGOs, representatives of LGBTQI+

communities.

Speakers of the show are Reena Dewan, ICOM President, India (Moderator)

Goranka Horjan, Chairperson, INTERCOM, Member of ICOM (speaker)T erry

Nyambe, ICOM International Board Member from Zambia (speaker)Jahangir

Hussain, President ICOM Bangladesh (speaker) Dr. Visma H.Raval, Curator

Museum Science Centre, Surat (speaker) Ruchira Gupta, President, President,

Apne Aap Women Worldwide Trust (speaker) Nobina Gupta, Founder Director

Disappearing Dialogue Collective (speaker) Shuvojit Moulik, Founder,

Civilian Welfare Foundation (speaker).

Date: Sunday, 18 th May 2020

Time: 11.30am – 12.30 p.m.

Entry: Open to all