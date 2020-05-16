Sat. May 16th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion On the occasion of International Museum Day Celebration

2 min read

Diversity and Inclusion is a Webinar organized by
Kolkata Centre for Creativity to celebrate International Museum Day 2020.The
Webinar aims at becoming a rallying point to both celebrate the diversity of
perspectives that make up the communities and personnel of museums, and
champion tools for identifying and overcoming bias in what they display and
the stories they tell.
In other words, through this Web Conclave Kolkata Centre For Creativity aims
to celebrate the diversities of choices and abilities between people by
creating a safe and harmonic space, while living the example of inclusivity
and fraternity with educational institutes, NGOs, representatives of LGBTQI+
communities.
Speakers of the show are Reena Dewan, ICOM President, India (Moderator)
Goranka Horjan, Chairperson, INTERCOM, Member of ICOM (speaker)T erry
Nyambe, ICOM International Board Member from Zambia (speaker)Jahangir
Hussain, President ICOM Bangladesh (speaker) Dr. Visma H.Raval, Curator
Museum Science Centre, Surat (speaker) Ruchira Gupta, President, President,
Apne Aap Women Worldwide Trust (speaker) Nobina Gupta, Founder Director

  • Disappearing Dialogue Collective (speaker) Shuvojit Moulik, Founder,
    Civilian Welfare Foundation (speaker).

Date: Sunday, 18 th May 2020
Time: 11.30am – 12.30 p.m.
Entry: Open to all

More Stories

3 min read

5 great environmental habits for post-lockdown life

2 min read

NCPA@home presents a captivating performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India with SOI Music Director and Conductor Marat Bisengaliev  – 16 May | 6 pm |

3 min read

#BeApp Partners with Coca-Cola to Launch Coke Studio Sessions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

5 great environmental habits for post-lockdown life

2 min read

NCPA@home presents a captivating performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India with SOI Music Director and Conductor Marat Bisengaliev  – 16 May | 6 pm |

3 min read

#BeApp Partners with Coca-Cola to Launch Coke Studio Sessions

3 min read

Airtel digital TV brings the magic of Malgudi Days to your homes

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |