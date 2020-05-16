Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion On the occasion of International Museum Day Celebration

Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion On the occasion of International Museum Day Celebration2 min read
Diversity and Inclusion is a Webinar organized by
Kolkata Centre for Creativity to celebrate International Museum Day 2020.The
Webinar aims at becoming a rallying point to both celebrate the diversity of
perspectives that make up the communities and personnel of museums, and
champion tools for identifying and overcoming bias in what they display and
the stories they tell.
In other words, through this Web Conclave Kolkata Centre For Creativity aims
to celebrate the diversities of choices and abilities between people by
creating a safe and harmonic space, while living the example of inclusivity
and fraternity with educational institutes, NGOs, representatives of LGBTQI+
communities.
Speakers of the show are Reena Dewan, ICOM President, India (Moderator)
Goranka Horjan, Chairperson, INTERCOM, Member of ICOM (speaker)T erry
Nyambe, ICOM International Board Member from Zambia (speaker)Jahangir
Hussain, President ICOM Bangladesh (speaker) Dr. Visma H.Raval, Curator
Museum Science Centre, Surat (speaker) Ruchira Gupta, President, President,
Apne Aap Women Worldwide Trust (speaker) Nobina Gupta, Founder Director
- Disappearing Dialogue Collective (speaker) Shuvojit Moulik, Founder,
Civilian Welfare Foundation (speaker).
Date: Sunday, 18 th May 2020
Time: 11.30am – 12.30 p.m.
Entry: Open to all