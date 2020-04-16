Music creating positive vibes during the lockdown

Santoor legend Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya spoke about a major initiative with which he has been closely associated and has caught the attention of music lovers is his three-minute presentation as part of the Positive Harmonies’ series of MyGov India social hub, an initiative of the Union Government, under MyGov’s ‘India Fights Corona’ initiative, such videos are posted on Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, and Instagram.

As part of this initiative, performers create at home a three-minute video in which they present composition and a message urging Indians to stay at home, follow social distancing and proper hand washing techniques, and to have confidence that the country will overcome this hard time. “I am truly blessed for the opportunity to lift the spirits of my countrymen in the fight against the corona virus,” he said.

Some of the featured artists apart from Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya are Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt on Mohan Veena, violinist N. Rajam, Sitar maestro Pandit Nayan Ghosh, Baul folk singer Parvathy Baul from Bengal, the Tetseo Sisters from Nagaland, tabla maestros Pandit Bickram Ghosh, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar, singer Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam, violin maestro L. Subramaniam, among others.