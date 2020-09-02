Musk Distribution Event For Financially Backwards People Organised By Social Worker Mr. Amit Ray & His Organization

Social worker Mr. Amit Roy has organised a musk distribution event for poor people, for whom purchasing is unaffordable & also targeting this to financially backward people like Taxi driver, Rickshaw puller & others who will be greatly benefitted in through great effort. Mr. Roy & his team have selected south Kolkata territories specially ward number 86 of KMC. This humane attempt will also extend an awareness benefit of the uses of musk. Mr. Roy addressed that due to 68th “Mann-ki-Batt” day they decided to help the poor & this is no end & will henceforth be provided further. They would be planning to take different activities to help those who are fighting poverty & Covid -19 both.