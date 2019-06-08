MY BOLLYWOOD DREAM CAME ALIVE IN OOH LA LA, OOH LA LA,” SAYS VIDYA BALAN ON MUTHOOT BLUE ‘DHUN BADAL KE TOH DEKHO WITH VIDYA BALAN ON 92.7 BIG FM.

Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment! This iconic dialogue uttered by the one and only Vidya Balan, from the 2011 starrer Dirty Picture, sure goes down in Bollywood folklore as one of the most memorable dialogues in recent times. The mass entertainer brought about a major shift in Hindi cinema with its bold scenes and even braver dialogues. It was a star-studded movie that was a blockbuster hit and saw Vidya Balan go on to win accolades and awards aplenty. On her new radio show Muthoot Blue ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho with Vidya Balan’ on 92.7 BIG FM, she speaks about issues that are generally considered taboo. On a Friday special episode, Vidya spoke to Mumbai Ka Sabse Bada Struggler, RJ Abhilash and discussed her movie The Dirty Picture and opened up about her co-star Naseeruddin Shah.

Speaking about how the movie affected her personal life Vidya said, “A lot. Of course, professionally I won a lot of awards, but on a personal level, I became the most comfortable in my own body after this movie. I was a fat kid. I would lose weight and then just gain it back. Then, The Dirty Picture happened to me and completely changed my frame of mind. I began to accept myself completely. I didn’t feel ashamed anymore about my body type. Even though I gained 12 kgs for that movie, I was very confident after that”.

Talking about the fun she had shooting the song ooh la la, ooh la la, she said,” I have danced to this song everywhere. This was my most commercial song and every actor wishes to have a song like Maduri Dixit’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ in their career. When I spoke to Bappi da, he said, ‘tum acha karega’ (you’ll do good). I thought to myself it’s a good song, but I couldn’t conceive how they are going to shoot it. Bappi da has composed it beautifully and he sang it too. While shooting the rain sequence, Naseerji was angry, because he doesn’t like the rain. So we were supposed to do it in one take but that didn’t happen. The choreographer pleaded with him to give another take. After which we had to redo it again and he was in such a bad mood. But when the song was finally out, with the whole 80’s feel to itself, my whole Bollywood dream came alive in that song. I had so much fun while shooting it.”

