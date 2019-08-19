Nachiket Barve and Caprese Present ‘Passport Princesses’ at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019

Designer Nachiket Barve has collaborated with handbags brand – Caprese, to launch his latest collection ‘Passport Princesses’ at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

The designer takes inspiration from the jet setting Millennials who prioritize travel and want to grab their bags set out in the world and soak up individual experiences. The collection will comprise contemporary occasion wear for the modern Indian woman, whose aesthetic is global. It is a range that is designed to suit women across ages, body types and occasions, much like the contemporary and versatile collection of Caprese bags.

Inspired by the original style icons like Talitha Getty in the 70s in Morocco and celebrating a free-spirited approach, Nachiket’s collection has a curated mix of contemporary evening wear, festive wear and pieces that can be dressed up or down, perfect for this generation of jetsetters. Impeccable quality, effortless style and nuanced surface treatments are the hallmarks of the label that make it relevant and exciting for a spectrum of women today. The collection is styled as a clever mix of separates that can be worn for festive occasions across the globe.

True to the international high-fashion lineage of Caprese, the latest autumn winter ‘19 range of designs offers a brilliant mix of high-fashion and functionality. Crafted in modern contemporary silhouettes with a fresh and vivid color palette consisting of both pleasing pastels and bold favorites like coral and olive. Complimenting Nachiket Barve’s design sensibilities, Caprese’s range of handbags are crafted to suit every occasion and need of today’s modern woman.

The trendsetting handbags that will be debuting on the runway exude quiet opulence and subdued glamour. They also come with a host of greatly desirable features for the modern woman like spacious interiors, multiple compartments, detachable and adjustable shoulder straps and easy access zippered pockets that make this brilliant new collection a must-have in every woman’s spring summer wardrobe.

This new collection by Caprese comprises a wide array of handbags like elegant totes, timeless satchels, sophisticated hobos, smart sling bags, functional laptop bags, and trend-setting backpacks along with awe-inspiring small accessories like chic wallets and clutches.

Commenting on the association Designer Nachiket Barve said, “Amalgamating Indian techniques with a global outlook, The ‘Passport Princesses’ Collection is an ode to the stylish 70s Jet Setter style, adapted for the modern, confident Indian woman as she traverses the world in her quest for the best. I am looking forward to showcasing the collection, accessorized by Caprese handbags and luggage.”

Sudip Ghose, Managing Director, VIP Industries said “Caprese brand brings international high-fashion handbags to the modern Indian woman. This latest collection from the brand is crafted with a confident aesthetic sense for the quintessential millennial Indian woman who is a chic globe trotter, all set to make a statement.”

