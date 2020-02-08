Nachiketa 2020 by Studio Artz

Studio Artz’ presents ‘Nachiketa 2020’

~An Annual Exhibition of curated paintings ~

‘Studio Artz’ presents ‘Nachiketa 2020’– the second edition of their annual exhibition of paintings compiled by the emerging and independent artists of ‘Studio Artz’, for their discerning audience, to be held in the city of joy. The event is scheduled to take place from February 9th-11th, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00PM at ICCR Nandlal Bose Hall.

The spectacle would be a myriad of colours to serenade an abundance of themes, ascribed to the art. In multiple media, such as tempera, charcoal, pen and ink and oil pastel, Nachiketa aims to capture through 100-odd works on display, the new trend of gender fluidity along with other variables like floral, landscape, people and abstracts.

A perfect place to get the best options and suggestions for a creative amalgamation of brushstrokes and craftwork! So, be there to grab the best!

When: 9th February-11th February, 2020

Timing: 3:00 PM to 8:00PM

Where: ICCR Nandlal Bose Hall (9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071)

Eminent painter Mr. Samir Aich will be there.

About Studio Artz:

Studio Artz is an inclusive centre for learning art and a gallery for students who wish to exhibit their work. The students are mentored by Rabin Kumar Mondal who is an accomplished artist from the Bengal School of Art.

Neerja Nopany is the co-founder, administrator, and teaches children art and craft practices at the Studio Artz. She is the protégé of Indra Dugar and later on having trained under Ram Kumar. Neerja Nopany is a multidisciplinary artist, also having worked with digital media. Her interest is acrylic paintings in an impressionist style.

Smita Sonthalia is also co-founder, administrator of Studio Artz. She was a student of the prestigious Govt. College of Art. She has over 20 years of experience, specializing in charcoal portraiture.

