Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Barasat performed the First Successful Aortic Valve Replacement in Eastern India

Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Barasat organized a Press conference to highlight the successful life saving Aortic Valve Replacement through MICS process for the first time in Eastern India. The interaction also highlighted the importance of advance technology and availability of doctors at the hospital in saving lives of cardiac patients in North 24 Parganas. Dr Arunansu Dhole, Chief Cardiac Surgeon, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Barasat was present to share the details. The Hospital performed a path breaking Aortic Valve Replacement and gave a new lease of life to Mr Laxmi Kanta Naskar (aged 72) a patient from Howrah District.

72 Year old, Mr Laxmi Kanta Naskar was diagnosed with an isolated aortic valve disease with severe calcification of valve cusps and aortic stenosis. He was then operated Aortic Valve Replacement by MICS. He was absolutely normal after operation and was discharged on 5th day. His recovery is excellent and he shall soon get back to his normal life. Aortic Valve Replacement surgery is a very unique technique which results in minimum blood loss and leads to quick recovery.

The Team of Cardiologists and Cardiac Surgeons available 24/7 at the hospital aims to provide the residents of Barasat and its adjoining areas a complete solution regarding cardiac related queries, offering the very best of facilities close at hand. The advance facilities also help save precious time for patients by minimizing the distance that one will otherwise have to travel for acquiring quality treatment, have a clear diagnosis and also provide inputs on prevention.

Dr, Rajiv Pathak, Facility Director, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Barasat said, Heart diseases have increased exponentially all over the world with more people are dying of cardiac arrest than cancer, infectious diseases or respiratory diseases. Considering the short span of time (golden hour) that patients get during a cardiac arrest, awareness and availability of treatment options are paramount, to saving lives. We, at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Barasat, are committed on providing every possible facility under one roof.”

