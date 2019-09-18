Narayana Superspeciality Hospital conducts Rare case of Cardiac Intervention

Commemorating “World Heart Day,” Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah organized an Interactive Session on the success of its Rare Case of Cardiac Intervention at Press Club today. The Interactive Session witnessed the esteem presence of Dr. David Rozario, Consultant Intervention Cardiology, NSH, Howrah, Dr. Suman Mallik, Clinical Director,NSH, Howrahand Mr. Subhasis Bhattacharya, Facility Director, NH, Howrah.

The number of people having cardiac issues has drastically increased in India over the past two decades. Cardiac diseases should be comprehensively evaluated and optimally treated. Percutaneous Coronary interventions are a relatively less invasive technique to widen the narrowed coronary arteries in order to improve the blood flow to the heart. There are no large incisions as such and the recovery through cardiac intervention is comparatively speedy.

Mr. Ashoke Nath Kumar, 71 years, was admitted with compressive left sided chest pain with radiation to the left arm. He had undergone PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) with stents to the LAD (Left anterior descending) in 2016 elsewhere. Coronary Angiogram done revealed significant instent restenosis of the LAD stent with Stent under expansion. Stent under expansion is a significant cause for restenosis. He therefore underwent Rotational Atherectomy of the instent restenosis of the under expanded stent. The treatment options for previously deployed under expanded stents are limited worldwide. Rotational atherectomy to cut the previously deployed stent, known as stent ablation is done to cut the previously deployed under expanded stent and facilitate optimal implantation of a new stent. This is a technically challenging procedure with very few cases done worldwide with most centres reporting single case studies. Mr Kumar underwent successful procedure and was discharged in a satisfactory condition

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. David Rozario, Consultant Intervention Cardiologist Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah, said, “Both the cases were very complex and are rarely done and both had excellent results with the patients being discharged without any cardiac symptoms”.

Mr. Sachindra Nath Roy, aged 69 was admitted due to the sudden onset of dysponea. He had undergone a coronary angiogram in a reputed hospital in Kolkata which showed severe calcific disease in two of the major arteries of the heart. He was reviewed elsewhere but no procedure was done because of severe Coronary Calcification and because he had a very weak heart. We did a staged procedure doing Rational Atherectomy with stenting to the proximal, mid and distal LAD, first which went of

Successfully. Few months later we did Rotational Atherectomy with Stenting through the RCA. Rotational Atherectomy is a useful procedure to treat severely calcified lesions but is contra indicated in patients with weak hearts. We therefore did this procedure using IABP support. IABP supported Rotational Atherectomy for weak hearts is rarely done in most Hospitals in India. He had a successful procedure and was discharged in a stable condition. His requirement of medicines had come down significantly after the procedure.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Subhasis Bhattacharya, Facility Director of Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said, “Increase in heart disease has been on the rise due to lifestyle changes, need for early detection is needed, people above the age of 35 years should get their heart checkup annually. At NSH we cater to both adult and paediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery. We are one of the busiest cardiac centres in the city. We offer the most advanced treatment options like ROTA Ablation for our patient. Our experienced doctors and clinical staff are available round the clock to cater to any cardiac emergencies.”

