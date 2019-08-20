Narayana Superspeciality Hospital conducts two successful kidney transplants

Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah conducts two consecutive successful kidney transplants on 3rd and 28thJuly 2019 respectively. The two kidney recipients are residents of Howrah and Bihar. The session witnessed the august presence of Dr. Bismay Kumar, Consultant Nephrology Dr. Sharmila Thukral, Consultant Nephrology, Dr. Abhay Kumar, Consultant Urology Dr. Rajesh Loonia, Consultant Urology and Mr. Subhasis Bhattacharya, Facility Director, NSH.

Chronic kidney disease is a major health concern in this country affecting more than eight million people. When kidney function declines to a certain level, patients have end-stage renal disease and require either dialysis or transplantation to sustain their life. The treatments for end-stage renal disease are hemodialysis, a mechanical process of cleaning the blood of waste products; peritoneal dialysis, in which waste products are removed by passing chemical solutions through the abdominal cavity; and kidney transplantation. However, while none of these treatments cure end-stage renal disease, a transplant offers the closest thing to a normal life because the transplanted kidney can replace the failed kidneys. Transplant practice in India is mostly living donor and deceased donor transplant comprise of only 2% of the transplant because of personal religious belief, availability of technical expertise and the stigma attached.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Bismay Kumar, Consultant Nephrology, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, said “We at NSH are happy to announce two successful Kidney transplants. Organ donation is probably the noblest way to live beyond one’s death and giving another person, a new lease of life.”

First Live Related and second renal transplantation of Howrah done by NSH, Howrahindependently on 28th July’19. A challenging case where donor had 3 renal arteries to be anastomed to recipient. It was done meticulously by Pantaloon technique where surgeons joined ends of 3 vessels as one and anastomed to external iliac vessels.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Sharmila Thukral, Consultant Nephrology, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, said “Every single day, at least 15 patients die waiting for an organ and every 10 minutes a new name is added to this waiting list. India, despite being the second most populated nation in the world is struggling with shortage of organs for transplantation.”

The first decease donor renal transplant was conducted at NSH, Howrah on 3rd July’19. The patient was suffering from acceleration hypertension and CKD for the past 2 years was continuing in hemodialysis with multiple problems. His only donor was his sister whose blood group was O which did not match with her brother. At the same time a 49 years old lady was admitted to NSH, Howrah with ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ stroke. When it was found that there was no hope of her surviving the family decided to donate all the organs to help someone in need. The blood group of the donor was found to be the same as of the patient Harun Rashid Khan. After the transplant the patient is stable, and the kidney is functioning well.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Subhasis Bhattacharya, Facility Director, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, said “We at NSH, continually encourage people to realize the enormity of the situation, and impact of organ donation. We are grateful to the family of the deceased who took this decision. These stories are examples of how we can make a difference in the lives of others.”

