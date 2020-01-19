Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah initiates ‘Bladder Cancer Support Group’ for the first time in Eastern India

Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah introduced ‘NH Bijoy – Bladder Cancer Support Group’for the first time in Eastern India in the presence of Dr. Abhay Kumar, Consultant Urology & Uro-Oncology, NSH Howrah; Dr. Chandrakant MV, Consultant Medical Oncology, NSH Howrah; Dr. Suman Mallik, Clinical Director, NH Howrahand Mr. Subhasis Bhattacharya, Facility Director, NH Howrah at the Press Club, Kolkata today.

The Bladder Cancer Survivor Group is a community of patients, caregivers, survivors, medical professionals united in support of people touched by bladder cancer. The main objective of the support group is to provide patients, caregivers and survivors the support they need to navigate their journey through bladder cancer. NH Bijoy collaboratively will work with the medical professionals who are dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment, and empower the patient by allowing them to share experiences with others, and to participate in building awareness of the need for a cure for Bladder Cancer.

Bladder cancer develops when cells in the bladder begin to grow unusually. Rather than grow and divide in an orderly way, these cells increase mutations that cause them to grow out of control and form a tumor. Smoking and other tobacco usage, exposure to chemicals, especially working in a job that requires exposure to chemicals, chronic irritation of the lining of the bladder are a few reasons of developing bladder cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abhay Kumar,Consultant Urology &Uro-Oncologysaid, “Bladder cancer is one of the most common cancers, affecting approximately 2.7 million people worldwide from which 430000 are new cases each year. But we hardly see any high-level awareness activity or support system for this disease. In recent years there has been a lot of improvement in survival due to better research in prostate or kidney cancer, but the same is lacking in bladder cancer. In India, Bladder cancer is more prevalent in Bengal compared to other states. To assist oncologists and the patients in the clinical decision-making process, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital has formed the Bladder Cancer Support Group to guide the best possible management of the disease.”

Mr. Subhasis Bhattacharya, Facility Director, NH Howrah said, “Narayana Health strives to break new ground to ensure better services for cancer patients. We take pride in saying that we are the highest volume center in eastern India for neo-Bladder cancer surgery in bladder cancer patients. Bladder Cancer common urologic cancer has the highest recurrence rate of any cancer, keeping this in mind The NH Bijoy – Bladder Cancer Support group has been created to function not only as a guide for patients but also help in monitoring the patient’s physical and mental health for the months and years that follows. We will hope to increase awareness and encourage more research for betterment of patients”

About Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah: NSH Howrah offers organ-specific comprehensive cancer care covering medical, radiation and surgical oncology. This NABH accredited hospital offers tertiary care services in over 44 specialties, which includes Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Gynecology, Orthopedics, Urology as well as Medical and Surgical Gastroenterology. Built as per FGI standards (Facility Guidelines Institute), USA, the hospital has a Centre of Excellence for Comprehensive Cancer Care and is well-equipped to handle medical emergencies and trauma round the clock.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...