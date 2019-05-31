Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah “pledge for tobacco free kolkata” on ‘World No Tobacco Day’

By Abhishek Paith:- Commemorating‘World No Tobacco Day’, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah in association with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Indian Dental Association (IDA) announced the introduction of a weekly oral screening camp and Tobacco Sensitization Program at several Municipal Wards, at a Press briefing. The announcement was done by Janab Firhad Hakim, Hon’ble Mayor Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Kolkata, the focus of the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) this year is “tobacco and lung health”. Along with the Mayor the occasion witnessed the esteemed presence R Venkatesh, Regional Director, Narayana Health (East), Dr. Sourav Datta, Consultant Head & Neck Surgery of Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah, film-maker duo Shiboprasad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy along with Dr. Janak Raj Sabarwal, National President, Indian Dental Association (IDA), Dr. J.K. Singh, President, Indian Dental Association (IDA), West Bengal and Cpt. Dr. Debasish Halder, Assistant Director Health Services Government of West Bengal. The initiative has been introduced to raise awareness regarding the ill-effects of tobacco, the benefits of quitting tobacco and encouraging people to quit this deadly habit.

Kolkata Municipality Corporation has also launched its cancer screening program today along with tobacco sensitization camp across all the municipal wards in association with Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah. This was announced by Janab Firhad Hakim, Hon’ble Mayor Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata. During this announcement he stated that the sale of tobacco products will be prohibited within a radius of 100 meter of any educational institution of the city. Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah will provide logistical support like doctors, paramedics and other clinical requirements for organizing the program. Along with them Indian Dental Association, West Bengal Chapter will also be part of these campaign and will support the cause and will also help us to spread the awareness across the city.

As per reports, 31.7% of men, 0.9% of women and 16.7% of all adults currently smoke tobacco. 22.8% of men, 17.2% of women and 20.1% of all adults currently use smokeless tobacco. In regard to SHS in West Bengal, 56.1% adults are exposed to SHS at home including 55.5% male and 56.8% female; overall 57.5% adults are exposed to SHS at workplace including 59% males and 52.7% females; overall 5.3% adults exposed to SHS at government buildings/offices; 5.3% at health care facilities; 4% at restaurants and 14.7% at public transportation including males and females. 95.9 % adults believe that Secondhand smoke causes serious illness in children.

As per WHO, this year the campaign will focus on the impact of tobacco has on lungs from cancer to chronic respiratory disease (COPD). People will be informed about lung cancer, the primary cause of which is tobacco smoking. Smoking tobacco is responsible for two-thirds of lung cancer deaths globally. Even exposure to second-hand smoke also increases the risk of lung cancer. Quitting smoking can reduce the risk of lung cancer: after 10 years of quitting smoking, risk of lung cancer falls to about half that of a smoker.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sourav Datta, Consultant Head & Neck Surgery of Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah said, “Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) 2017 revealed 28.6% (266.8 million) of adults in India, aged 15 and above currently use tobacco in some form. Among the adults 24.9% (232.4 million) are daily tobacco users and 3.7% (34.4 million) are occasional users. Every tenth adult (10.7%; 99.5 million) in India currently smokes tobacco. The prevalence of smoking among men was 19.0% and among women it was 2.0%. The prevalence of smoking was 11.9 percent in rural areas and 8.3 percent in urban areas. One in eight (12.2%) daily tobacco user aged 20-34 had started to smoke before age 15 years, while more than one-third (35.8%) of all daily smokers have started smoking when they were younger than 18 years.”

Speaking on the occasion, R Venkatesh, Regional Director, Narayana Health (East) said, “Since last few years, World No Tobacco Day has been met with both enthusiasm and resistance around the globe from governments, public health organizations, smokers, growers, and the tobacco industry. To spread the message, we request to say no to Tobacco first. Through the Oral screening camp and Tobacco Sensitization Program we will help the people to be aware of these facts.”

About Narayana Health: With all super-speciality tertiary care facilities that the medical world offers, Narayana Health is a one-stop healthcare destination for all. Founded by Dr. Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health group is the second largest health care provider in the country in terms of operational bed count. The first facility was established with approximately 225 operational beds in 2000 at NH Health City in Bengaluru. The Company today runs a chain of multispecialty, tertiary and primary healthcare facilities across India with a network of 24 hospitals and 7 heart centres and a single hospital overseas at Cayman Islands with over 6,200 operational beds across all its centres and potential to reach a capacity of around 7,300 beds. www.narayanahealth.org

About Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah: NSH Howrah offers organ-specific comprehensive cancer care covering medical, radiation and surgical oncology. This NABH accredited hospital offers tertiary care services in over 44 specialities, which includes Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Urology as well as Medical and Surgical Gastroenterology. Built as per FGI standards (Facility Guidelines Institute), USA, the hospital has a Centre of Excellence for Comprehensive Cancer Care and is well-equipped to handle medical emergencies and trauma round the clock.

