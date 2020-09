So this year during Covid 19 panedemic Nari Shakti Sarad Samman got their 2 bestest feather on their head.

Shri Pranay Poddar



The first is The Hon’Consul General of Kenya is Shri Pranay Poddar who finished his masters from University of Wisconsin USA and who has been in key post handling affairs related to Ministry of Trade & Culture for many years for Kenya.





Ms.Sana Singh

And Second is Ms.Sana Singh ,Actress,Bombay who has acted already more than 20 films in Marathi and Hindi and coming up in ZEE webseries.