NCPA announces the ‘NCPA ADD ART FESTIVAL to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of its iconic legacy

To mark the prodigious milestone of 50 years, India’s Premier Cultural Institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) announces its three-day multi-genre extravaganza, the ‘NCPA ADD ART FESTIVAL’. Starting from 29th November 2019, the NCPA ADD ART FESTIVAL will showcase performances across Theatre, Dance, Indian Music, Western Classical Music, Jazz, Stand-up acts, Screenings, Puppetry, Workshops and much more.

The festival will celebrate the glorious five decades of NCPA working towards preserving and promoting India’s rich and vibrant artistic heritage. Representing NCPA’s larger philosophy – ‘Adding Art in Daily Lives’, the festival will be a stepping stone to define NCPA’s initiatives in the field of art and culture for the next 50 years.

Commenting on this special occasion Mr. Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman NCPA said, “We are proud to announce the NCPA ADD ART FESTIVAL celebrating the glorious 50 years of the NCPA. It has been a long and exciting journey for everyone who has been associated with us. The 50th year milestone will serve as a direction for us to grow and be an integral part of the cultural life of not only Mumbai, but the whole nation. With our constant endeavor to project only the best performances across the country and internationally, NCPA is truly becoming a beacon of culture.”

The 3 day celebration will showcase NCPA as an interactive venue by encompassing performing arts from classical and folk to contemporary acts gathering a large pool of artists, spread across: Theatre, Music, Dance, Films, Visual Art, Food, Drama, Poetry, and Photography amongst others. From performances by a world class orchestra, jazz virtuoso, legends of Indian music and dance, theatre celebrities – to art installations, food gardens and busking on the periphery, the larger than life festival will allow the public to explore the NCPA as a philosophy and as a venue.

On 28th November, The Symphony Orchestra of India will present a gala concert celebrating the launch of the NCPA Add Art Festival. Led by music director Marat Bisengaliev and associate music director Zane Dalal, the concert will also feature joint choirs from around India. The programme will

include popular choral classics, waltzes by Johann Strauss—where the Orchestra will be joined by dancers from Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet—and much more.

29th November will witness some exhilarating performances by well-known artists like Mallika Sarabhai, Astad Deboo, Zakir Khan and Amit Tandon.

The highlight of the day will be the India premiere of the 10 time Grammy award winner and 6 Time Billboard Award Winner Arturo Sandoval.

30th November will commence with a very special performance featuring the Students of the NCPA – SOI Music Academy & Indian Music. Further, the day will host an array of events like – Jam session with Arturo Sandoval featuring musicians from around India, Reading Performance in Marathi, Spoken Word by Kommune, and much more.

The day will showcase a very unique act by Igudesman & Joo called “A little Nightmare Music” combining comedy with music. They have taken the world by storm with their hilarious theatrical shows accumulating over 45 million YouTube hits.

The final day of the festival, 1st December will showcase a one-of-a-kind event “Morn to Dusk” – featuring performances by the legends of Indian Music and Dance like Rashid Khan, Zakir Hussain, Aditi Mangaldas, Malavika Sarukkai, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Birju Maharaj, Ajoy Chakrabarty and many more. This all-day event will take place from 9am to 9pm.

The day will also feature a new production of Sea Wall, by Simon Stephens, directed by Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre for the NCPA and performed by award-winning actor Jim Sarbh.

The day will conclude with Roysten Abel’s ‘The Manganiyar Seduction’ – an internationally acclaimed audio-visual spectacle which brings together nearly 40 talented Manganiyar musicians, both vocalists and instrumentalists, in a truly magical setting.

The festival will also host various workshops, lec-dems and screenings in various languages across all the three days.

Apart from the stellar performances, audiences can also enjoy a soulful culinary experience at the NCPA campus. The experience will entail homage to great food legacies and exquisite traditions from around the world. NCPA ADD ART FESTIVAL is truly going to be a 360 degree experience for the audiences.

Early this year, NCPA also launched a new logo to mark its 50-year milestone.

For 50 years the NCPA has been creating, curating and nurturing this experience for the nation: many forms, many disciplines and many icons coming together to craft a cultural edifice that’s larger than

any one form. This has been the inspiration for the logo: flowing brushes and myriad colours that merge to create a single representation that celebrates 5 decades of Performing Arts history.

The NCPA has regularly showcased performances and workshops by leading artists from around the country. It has collaborated with various arts organizations and theatres around the globe including the Southbank Centre, Carnegie Hall, National Theatre (London), the Edinburgh Festival, and the Metropolitan Opera (New York). The NCPA Mumbai also regularly welcomes some of the leading orchestras from around the world, including London Symphony Orchestra, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Lucerne Symphony Orchestra, Royal Flemish Philharmonic Orchestra and China Philharmonic Orchestra amongst others. The NCPA places great emphasis on education and is developing a reputation as a major centre for training and education in all genres, building on an already well-established programme of workshops, seminars, and special events for families and children.

ADD ART is an act, a philosophy, a way of rejigging our lives. It is the power of experiencing live performances. It is the moment we allow something that we’ve witnessed to expand our minds. It is the change in perception, whether inspired by a story, painting, performance, poetry, song, or dance. ADD ART is a timely reminder that we are all creative in some way and art is for everyone.

So, come ‘Experience It Live’ at the NCPA ADD ART FESTIVAL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

