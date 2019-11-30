NCPA partners with Skrap, Cupable & Food Talk India for its multi-genre, NCPA ADD ART festival

NCPA is all geared up to celebrate its 50th anniversary from 29 November to 1 December 2019 with performing art lovers not just in Mumbai, but across the country through the NCPA ADD ART Festival. NCPA has partnered with Skrap and Cupable to ensure that the multi-genre festival is celebrated responsibly without adding to the landfills. Further, to ensure that the visitors to the festival not only get a feast for their soul, but also for their bellies, NCPA has roped in Food Talk India to curate a gastronomic experience for those planning to visit the festival during the 3 days.

Skrap has been brought on board to ensure that the amount of trash generated during the festival are not sent to landfills through measures that involve recycling, composting and reusing. Color coded dustbins and signages across the NCPA festival venue will encourage visitors to segregate their waste and source. Measures have been taken to ensure that the food court and bars created at the festival are disposable plastic-free zones and serving wares made from natural materials like sugarcane, leaves and wood.

Cupable tie-up will ensure that over 9,500 reusable cups will be washed, sanitised and kept ready at different counters to ensure that over 20,000 single use cups don’t end up in landfills. This will entail that over 2040 kgs of CO2 is not emitted in the atmosphere, 774 kgs of wood savings, 74 kgs of petroleum saved, 32.4 kgs of chemicals are not used and 28 trees are prevented from being chopped off!

The association with Food Talk India entails paying homage to great food legacies and the juxtaposition of exquisite traditions and modern techniques. Different worlds will come together in a celebration of flavours from around the world, ranging from Indian to Italian, Chinese, Srilankan, Mediterranean, Lucknowee and popular local Bombay delicacies – including authentic, sensational Parsi cuisine. As India’s most influential thought leader in the food & beverages sector, Food Talk India has brought onboard some of Mumbai’s most relished food and beverage chains to serve their delectable fares. Further, the Beer and Wine Garden and the Spirits and Cocktail Bar conveniently located at the NCPA grounds are sure to keep the festival goers spirits high. The festival has an entry fee of INR 300 with INR 200 to be used as cover at the F&B stalls.

The NCPA ADD ART Festival is being organized from Friday, 29 November to Sunday, 1 December 2019 at the NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

