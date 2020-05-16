NCPA@home presents a captivating performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India with SOI Music Director and Conductor Marat Bisengaliev – 16 May | 6 pm |2 min read
2020: As a part of its digital series NCPA@home, the National Centre for the
Performing Arts (NCPA) presents a captivating performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India with
SOI Music Director and Conductor Marat Bisengaliev on Saturday, 16th May 2020 at 6 pm, on the
NCPA YouTube channel.
This performance was recorded live in September 2016 at the NCPA.
SOI Music Director Marat Bisengaliev leads the Orchestra in the famous ‘Enigma’ Variations by Sir
Edward Elgar. Marat is a noted Elgar specialist and his recordings of Elgar’s violin works have won
wide acclaim and numerous awards. This work comprises 14 variations on an original theme, each
variation being a musical sketch of one of the composer’s friends.
NCPA@home series includes exclusive videos and content across genres from NCPA’s extensive
archival library.
Block your calendar and stay tuned to NCPA’s YouTube page to enjoy an exclusive showcase!
YouTube link – https://www.youtube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1