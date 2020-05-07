Thu. May 7th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

NCPA@home presents a musical evening by the Symphony Orchestra of India with one of Russia’s foremost conductors Alexander Lazarev along with celebrated pianist Barry Douglas

 As a part of its digital series NCPA@home, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) brings you a musical evening by the Symphony Orchestra of India with one of Russia’s foremost conductors Alexander Lazarev along with celebrated pianist Barry Douglas on Saturday, 9th May 2020 at 6 pm, on the NCPA YouTube channel. The screening will feature popular Irish pianist Barry Douglas performing Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2, conducted by Lazarev.

This performance was recorded live in September 2019 at the NCPA.

One of the giants of the Romantic period, Brahms was a master of piano writing. His second piano concerto manages to combine the widest extremes—it is majestic, yet possesses a lightness of touch. It is a virtuosic showpiece for the soloist, yet it is highly introspective at the same time.

NCPA@home series includes exclusive videos and content across genres from NCPA’s extensive archival library.

Block your calendar and stay tuned to NCPA’s YouTube page to enjoy an exclusive showcase!

YouTube link – https://www.youtube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1

