Thu. May 7th, 2020

NCPA@home presents Grammy Award Winner André Reyes with the Gipsy Kings

Date & Time: Thursday, 7th May at 6.00 pm

Where to view: NCPAYouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1    

Kolkata: As a part of its invigorating digital series - NCPA@home, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai presents an electrifying performance by the Grammy Award Winner for the Best World Music Album 2013 and an 8-Time Grammy Award Nominee, André Reyes with the Gipsy Kings on Thursday, 7th May at 6.00 pm on NCPA’s YouTube channel. 

Gipsy Kings performed live at the NCPA on March 9, 2019 for the first time in India. 

André Reyes (guitar and voice) sings in different styles that include mainly traditional and popular elements of flamenco and rumba features luxury guests like Mario Reyes and Chico Castillo, to make everyone dance with great hits such as “Bamboleo”, “Volare” or “La Dona” among others in their Indian debut performance. Gipsy Kings consist of two sets of brothers: the Reyes (Nicolas, Canut, Paul, Patchai, André) and Baliardos (Tonino, Paco, Diego). Both groups consisted of children of Spanish gypsy families who had fled to France to escape the Civil War in Spain. They grew up roaming the south of France, working the crops and playing music. In 1987, their self-titled debut album introduced the world to “Rumba Gypsy” and “Bamboleo” by the Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes were a huge international success. Since then, The Gipsy never stopped singing around the world. 

NCPA@home series includes exclusive videos and content across genres from NCPA’s extensive archival library.  

Block your calendar and stay tuned to NCPA’s YouTube page to enjoy an exclusive showcase of Musical Concerts! 

YouTube link -  https://www.youtube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1

