Neil Patel Digital India Launches High Impact Marketing Services for Business Growth

Indian businesses can now take full advantage of groundbreaking, thought-leadership driven

digital marketing strategies. Neil Patel Digital India has started its operations from June 2019.

The digital marketing landscape in India has been on a steady growth for the last two decades,

mostly due to the increasing accessibility to the internet and the proliferation of mobile users.

The current internet penetration in India is at 35%, but it’s projected that by 2025, the Indian

population with access to the web will touch a magic figure of 55%.

Businesses that have set their eyes on the future are adopting and investing in digital marketing

tactics to boost their ROI heavily. Unfortunately, the hype around digital marketing has resulted

in startups and small businesses banking on false promises. Neil Patel Digital India aims at

curbing this trend by beaconing a path that will help companies achieve their goals through

thought-leadership driven strategies.

Pradeep Kumaar, CEO of Neil Patel Digital India, made the announcement about the new

initiative on Wednesday. “Neil Patel has a large number of followers in India, and many of the

Indian digital marketing experts consider Neil Patel as their guru. We wanted to ensure that the

Digital Marketing sphere in India follows the latest global trends so that businesses, especially

startups and small businesses can leverage their ROI by adapting to these trends,” said Mr.

Kumaar.

Neil Patel, who is the co-founder of Neil Patel Digital, is also a top influencer on the web. He

embodies the phrase “Lead by example.” His blog attracts millions of visitors every month, and a

huge percentage of this traffic is organic.

“With Neil Patel Digital India, our prime focus is to bring in an ROI driven engagement model

for Indian brands. The traditional gap between the marketing and sales team is shrinking, thanks

to the powerful tools such as AI-powered conversational chat-bots and automation platforms

built over CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce etc. Conversions are the new norm and marketing

teams can no longer stick to traditional reach metrics,” said Senthil Kumar Hariram, the VP of

Neil Patel Digital India.

He also added that “NPD India is going to directly bridge this changing dynamic by empowering

the marketing departments to become “sales ready.” Bringing in a global-ready funnel setup and

organic traction powered by content marketing, we will be the answer to the problems faced by

marketing departments for the brands in India. This is coming from none other than the team

powered by the top internet marketing Guru – Neil Patel.”

The venture of Neil Patel Digital in India will provide businesses the ability to evaluate their

business needs, understand the pain points of a target audience, and curate niche and industry-

specific digital marketing solutions driven by thorough analysis.

Talking about the growth plan, Mr. Kumaar said, “Considering the immense potential of the

digital marketing arena in India, we are well equipped to service up to 150 companies in India by

2021” The agency will start its operations in June 2019 and is headquartered in Bengaluru.

