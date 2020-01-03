Neotec Hub Incubatee Edu-Tech Startup Tech Shiksha Raises 1.3 Cr Funding from Mumbai Angels Network

Tech Shiksha, an Edu-tech startup which was incubated by Neotec Hub by Ambuja Neotia recently raised Rs 1.3 Crore from Mumbai Angels Network. The funding round saw participation of 24 investors from Mumbai Angels Network.

Tech Shiksha was founded by Amit Modi, an IIT Mumbai Alumnus in 2014. Witblox, a product by Tech Shiksha provides gamified robotics-based teaching for children in the age group of 8-16 through plug-and-play hardware toolkits in the science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) fields.

A Mumbai based company Tech Shiksha has been very active about Witblox, with thousands of kids engaging with their projects on a monthly basis. This, though, has not always been the case with the company that had initially started their operations on an offline mode with zero presence online that did not result in substantial sales. Neotec Hub worked with Tech Shiksha as part of the incubation programme and pushed the team to its maximum potential to take the business online.

“When we approached Neotec, We were at a very early revenue stage, with WitBlox Kit’s prototype ready and we had done some pilots in few schools and labs. With the help of Neotec Mentors, we built WitBlox to be a successful commercial product and started selling Online. Today WitBlox is the Bestseller on Amazon and ranked 1 Robotics Kit in India. It is Ranked 10 in Toy’s category by Amazon since December, 2018”, says Amit Modi on Neotec Hub’s role in Witblox’s success.

He adds, “Neotec Hub has been a corporate co-founder to me. The team at Neotec Hub mentored me to grow my business, to scale up (through business connects, seed fund etc) and helped me with the funding round.”

WitBlox was also selected among the Top 10 Ed-Tech Start-ups in India by an Education Venture Fund “Edupreneur Village”.

The Angel funding will be used by the company to augment this business growth further and reach out to more number of students in future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...