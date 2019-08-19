NephroPlus launched its 1st center at Subham Hospital & Diagnostic Centre in Cooch Behar

NephroPlus, India’s largest dialysis centre network and a pioneer in redefining dialysis care in India, launched its 1st center at Subham Hospital & Diagnostic Centre. With this expansion, NephroPlus now has 194 centres in India spread across 19 states & 115 cities.

The centre will offer unparalleled facilities like online real-time dialysis monitoring, proprietary clinical protocols, TV and WiFi for each guest ensuring utmost comfort during their session. Further, NephroPlus’s Quality Team regularly tracks the haemoglobin levels, Dialysis Adequacy etc. of all the guests and alerts the Nephrologist in case of action required and ensures timely corrections. Apart from these, NephroPlus is the only dialysis provider in the country that has introduced “Buttonhole Needles” for painless cannulation and “Freedom- A Peritoneal Dialysis Program” which is designed to provide the highest clinical care in the comfort of a patient’s home

Commenting on the opening Mr. Sukaran Singh Saluja, Vice President, Operation, NephroPlus said, “ We are glad to partner with a reputed institute like Subham Hospital & Diagnostic Centre. Our goal is to redefineand strenghten dialysis care in India and this association will provide the much-needed relief and make quality dialysis accessible to the patients suffering from kidney failure in and around the city of Cooch Behar.”

Elaborating on the association, Mr. Subhajit Kundu, Managing Director, Subham Hospital & Diagnostic Centre said, “We are extremely pleased to be partnering with NephroPlus which is known for its world-class service in the area of dialysis care. We are confident that with NephroPlus’s expertise and guest centric approach, we will be better equipped to address the needs of people on dialysis in the region and improve the health care delivery system in the region as well.”

In addition to offering quality treatment, NephroPlus also motivates its guests to lead a normal life through initiatives like support group meetings and events. These programs provide guests a platform to share their experiences, overcome their inhibitions and boosts their confidence in life. It recently conducted the Indian Dialysis Olympiad, India’s first ever sporting event for people on dialysis along with a unique dialysis patient bike expedition, correcting the false perception among the public-at-large that those on dialysis can only lead sedentary lives.

About NephroPlus: NephroPlus, India’s largest dialysis provider network offers the highest quality dialysis service, focusing majorly on the quality care. They have successfully spearheaded and convinced people about how dialysis can be less stressful. NephroPlus has 200 centers currently across 19 states, 115 cities in India and holds a vision to enable people on dialysis across the world to lead long, happy and productive lives. NephroPlus has always endeavored towards providing quality care for their guests as their priority. They have dedicated teams of doctors and nurses assigned in every center across 193 locations. The goal has always been to redefine dialysis care in India and beyond. For further information: https://www.nephroplus.com/

