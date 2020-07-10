” Nestlé India introduces MILO® HOMEGROUND”

Brings together, India’s best track and field athletes under the umbrella of the Milo National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet (MiloNIDJAM) called The MILO HOMEGROUND

MILO® HOMEGROUND brings forth a path-breaking extension of its worldwide legacy of over 86 years of nourishing young champions by providing nutritious energy and the inspiration to grow with sports. MILO® HOMEGROUND will roll out workout videos inspiring kids to enjoy effective and easy exercises demonstrated by leading AFI sporting heroes like Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, KT Irfan, Md. Anas Yahiya, MR Poovama and many more. These videos will be available for free on the social media handles of MILO® (@MiloIndia) and MILO® NIDJAM (@MiloNidjam).

And MILO® HOMEGROUND won’t leave parents behind! Sports and fitness role-models like Shikhar Dhawan, Mandira Bedi and other celebrities are stepping-up to share their own experiences of MILO® HOMEGROUND with their kids. They want to encourage their followers and the community at large to start inculcating physical exercise into the child’s routine with MILO® HOMEGROUND – and share their experiences online. For every exercise video that is posted on the MILO® Facebook and Instagram handle (@MiloIndia), the parent will be given a MILO® GREEN CARD to reward their child as appreciation and encouragement for having completed the exercise.