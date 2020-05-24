Mon. May 25th, 2020

Nestlé MUNCH And Star India Network Celebrate ‘Crunch Ka Attitude’

Nestlé MUNCH, one of the leading confectionary brands reaching to over 80 million households every
year and Star India network, which reaches 700 million viewers a month, are pleased to announce the
launch of #CrunchKaAttitude campaign. The campaign celebrates the confidence and spirit of many
young Indians and their families during these testing times and aims to spread hope and positivity. It will
be rolled out across Star India’s network of channels as well as select digital platforms in Hindi, Tamil,
Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Nikhil Chand, Director – Foods & Confectionery,
Nestlé India, said, “In the current environment, the young in the family have their own sets of doubts to
overcome – like exams getting postponed, online classes, connections with friends becoming virtual and
many such moments of doubts. But, in these moments of anxiety and fear of the unknown, the
resourceful and resilient young Indians play their part with enthusiasm and positivity to make a
difference to their families, friends and especially themselves. Nestlé MUNCH, with a range of delicious,
light, affordable treats, has stood for crunching any anxiety with the power of this positive attitude. The
video voices a sentiment of resolve of the youth of India to play their part with a positive attitude.
Nestlé MUNCH proudly collaborates with Star India network to celebrate this inventiveness and
positivity, this #CrunchKaAttitude of millions of youngsters across India.”
“We are excited to collaborate with Nestlé MUNCH to roll out ‘Crunch Ka Attitude’ campaign across our
network, to share the message of hope and positivity to millions of our viewers. It’s inspiring to see how
the youth is boldly accepting the ‘new normal’ during these unprecedented times. Besides supporting
their families with daily chores, they are also upskilling themselves to come out of the situation better
and stronger,” said Nitin Bawankule, Head – Ad Sales, Star and Disney India.
