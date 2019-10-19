Netwood coming soon in Kolkata

Netwood is the latest entrant in world of wholesome entertainment catering to all segments, strata and target audience. Never has the entertainment industry been in such an overwhelming state of flux as now. The ‘world’ is literally a stage today. And technology has played a pivotal role in this revolution. Modern technology enabled the ordinary people too to be entertained at home.

The website is already functional at www.netwood.tv

The game of entertainment has changed. The playing field and the rules too have changed. Big banners, big brands, and the big stars are there, but suddenly, unknown names, unknown companies are also making it big in the entertainment industry. The space has grown very competitive and is open to all. The formats of content generation and consumption have changed drastically. There is an explosion of formats, genres, artists. Moreover, good content now is no longer bound by national boundaries or by big cinema halls and theatres. It is appreciated worldwide and in all screen sizes ranging from the 70 mm giant Imax screens to the 6 cm hand-held mobile screens. Democratization of the media is here to stay!

Netwood shall be ready made platform for young aspiring talent in almost all creative genres in the entertainment industry providing an opportunity to make it big in the entertainment world. Netwood is an OTT platform, a video streaming and sharing content provider. It is a platform where you can watch good content from all over the world. Moreover, it is a production house in its own right where it will be producing originals too.

Netwood is not only a talent aggregating and OTT platform; it is a production house too. Netwood will be producing original content and will be available all over the world on its Android, iOS, and Smart TV apps as well as on its website. Netwood content will be produced in English, Hindi and most of the major regional Indian languages as Gujrati, Telegu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Assamese.

