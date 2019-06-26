New Advanced Innovative Technology VitrA Hygiene

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products

Division in Turkey offers advanced innovative hygiene technologies along with

cohesive elegant styles in a variety of series that have won international awards

and recognition. VitrA underlines the importance of hygiene, with user-friendly

cleaning solutions.

VitrA Hygiene is a technology which offers benefits in terms of health. It has ION

Technology that prevents harmful bacteria by 99.9%. Maximum hygiene is

ensured on the surfaces developed with this method. VitrA Hygiene does not lose

its protection feature even under intense usage conditions. VitrA Hygiene is a

special glaze that coats all external and internal surfaces prior to firing in a

process that ensures VitrA Hygiene protection for VitrA ceramicware throughout

its lifetime.

VitrA’s uber-innovative products, systems and solutions take hygiene to a whole

new level: from WCs to washbasins or urinals and spaces. Our smart bathrooms

with automated functionalities give greater impetus to comfort and hygiene,

while making operating them extremely easy.

The growth of the sanitary-ware and bathroom industry is being fuelled by three

different concepts: the increase in-disposable income of families, the growing

interest in re-valuating ideas of hygiene and mostly access to new technologies.

The sanitary-ware industry in India is experiencing rapid growth as modernity and

cohesive, beautifully elegant designs, along with technology for advanced

personal hygiene and comfort, is the need of the customer.

