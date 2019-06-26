New Advanced Innovative Technology VitrA Hygiene
VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products
Division in Turkey offers advanced innovative hygiene technologies along with
cohesive elegant styles in a variety of series that have won international awards
and recognition. VitrA underlines the importance of hygiene, with user-friendly
cleaning solutions.
VitrA Hygiene is a technology which offers benefits in terms of health. It has ION
Technology that prevents harmful bacteria by 99.9%. Maximum hygiene is
ensured on the surfaces developed with this method. VitrA Hygiene does not lose
its protection feature even under intense usage conditions. VitrA Hygiene is a
special glaze that coats all external and internal surfaces prior to firing in a
process that ensures VitrA Hygiene protection for VitrA ceramicware throughout
its lifetime.
VitrA’s uber-innovative products, systems and solutions take hygiene to a whole
new level: from WCs to washbasins or urinals and spaces. Our smart bathrooms
with automated functionalities give greater impetus to comfort and hygiene,
while making operating them extremely easy.
The growth of the sanitary-ware and bathroom industry is being fuelled by three
different concepts: the increase in-disposable income of families, the growing
interest in re-valuating ideas of hygiene and mostly access to new technologies.
The sanitary-ware industry in India is experiencing rapid growth as modernity and
cohesive, beautifully elegant designs, along with technology for advanced
personal hygiene and comfort, is the need of the customer.
