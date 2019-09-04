New beginning of Indian trade and economy,banning of Chinese goods

BY DEBASIKHA PAUL AND ANKITA ROY

The confederation of all India traders or CAIT organized for a press conference with media on 20th August at CMDA hall, Kolkata which was named as “traders conclave”.

The press conference was addressed by national trade leaders Mr.Bhartiya and Sunit Agarwal , Sanjeev Jhori along with the general secretary of the national trade union India Mr.Praveen Khandenwal. The main issue of the press conference was to declare the new trade policies introduced by the trade union in order to increase the export of Indian goods to China and reduce their export items in result raising the value of Indian economy. Regarding the fact that China has a business of about 90millions in India and India as about 1.8 millions never helped or supported Indian goods along with retail traders to promote their products and businesses in India. Import of Chinese goods has knocked out Indian goods not only in import tags but also in price as well. As addressed by the union president, Chinese goods are cheaper and less durable whereas Indian goods are not that affordable by lasts really long which in change saves a lot of budget for the consumers as well. The other issues mentioned in the conference are selling of indigenous companies to foriegn companies and awareness of consumers which has affected the Indian trade and industries widely for ages. The main barrier in the way of the Indian trade goods are cheaper prices of Chinese goods and hence the trader’s confederations has taken initiative to spread the awareness and implement their ideas to consumers of different levels in India through workshops from September 1. They initiated for arranging campaigns and workshops in different cities for different traders after meeting the higher officials for passing the law of the trade barriers for China.

Lastly the issue of online trading and eCommerce which is being addressed by them includes if they can be successful in passing the trade barrier the trade union will provide each and every small traders with the equipment for e trading to produce and sell similar products which used to be imported from China. They also mentioned companies like Amazon and other Chinese brands which they expect to be less preferred by consumers after the introduction of new Indian goods.

