New work-based leadership degrees launched at Newcastle University Business School

The new Masters degrees will integrate learning with work-based practice and will each combine face-to-face workshops with online learning.

The three programmes will provide future leaders and managers with the flexibility to continue in their career whilst working towards a Masters degree and give them an opportunity to put their theory-based learning into practice, helping them make a real-time impact in their organisation.

The programmes have been developed by Newcastle University Business School’s Leadership, Development and Organisation Futures team, whose main aim is to help organisations better understand and respond to the challenges of how we will work in the future.

Dr Jo James, Director of the Leadership Development and Organisation Futures team, said “We are proud to be launching these programmes at a time of unprecedented societal and economic upheaval.

“Before the pandemic, our research centred on leadership practices required to create sustainable, inclusive and digitally connected workplaces. These issues are relevant for every organisation looking to navigate successfully into the future. The public health crisis has amplified the urgency for these leadership skills.

“Our aim is to offer a learning environment that works with today’s real-world challenges. Programme participants will benefit from a supportive peer group of strategic leaders working on economic and societal recovery.”

Two of the three courses will start in September 2020 and are open for applications now. These are:

Executive MBA

The Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) is designed for senior leaders who want to shape their organisation’s future and their own career. They will engage in a fast-moving curriculum that builds a broad understanding of organisation performance and pioneer solutions to global challenges in relation to themselves, their organisation and the wider society.

Strategic Leadership MSc

The Strategic Leadership MSc programme is aimed at professionals who want to learn what it takes to develop inclusive, responsible leadership. Built for those who are already a business leader or aspire to be one, the programme develops strategic skills, insights and resilience to lead in a global context.

Expressions of interest are being taken now for the third course, a MSc in Coaching and Mentoring. This will start from September 2021 and is aimed at a qualified coaches, organisational coaches/mentors and senior leaders with coaching skills. The programme develops a broad understanding of coaching theory and practice. Participants learn about coaching with individuals, groups and teams offering the opportunity to create real impact in organisational performance.

Anyone interested in the new programmes can find out more by emailing executiveeducation@ncl.ac.uk