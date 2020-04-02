New ‘WWE Blockbusters @ 8:00 pm’, daily programming slot launches on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3 channels

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) today announced the launch of a new primetime programming slot, ‘WWE Blockbusters @ 8pm’, exclusively on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. WWE Blockbusters will celebrate some of the most iconic matches in WWE history, honouring WWE Legends and showcasing the current WWE Superstars representing flagship brands – RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

Airing seven days a week, ‘WWE Blockbusters @ 8:00 pm’ will showcase the best of classic and current in-ring action invoking a sense of nostalgia and anticipation among fans of all ages through iconic moments throughout WWE history. WWE Blockbusters will feature action-packed programming from WWE’s archives including countdown shows, WWE Network Originals and documentaries; and will feature WWE Legends including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Triple H and many more.

WWE Blockbusters will celebrate a WWE Legend each month with a dedicated segment showcasing their storied career, airing every Sunday, titled ‘WWE Legend of the Month’. The segment launches with The Rock as April’s ‘WWE Legend of the Month’followed by The Undertaker, ‘WWE Legend of the Month’ in May.

WWE Blockbusters will also feature WWE Superstars from today with the best matches from RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

Watch WWE Blockbusters daily at 8.00 pm only on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 3 channels from April 1, 2020

Comments:

Rajesh Kaul, Head – Sports and Chief Revenue Officer – Distribution, Sony Pictures Networks India

“Apart from the weekly live events, the new expanded five year deal with WWE, for the first time, gives Sony Sports access to WWE’s extensive video library which includes best of classic action, iconic matches in WWE History, interviews with WWE legends, behind the scenes action and more. WWE has a dedicated fan base and is one of the most watched properties in India.”

“Our aim is to serve WWE fans across India and to meet the growing demand for WWE content, we are launching a new primetime slot – WWE Blockbusters @ 8:00 pm that will cater to our viewers across the country. WWE Blockbusters will feature the best of classic & current programming seven days a week and serve a broader viewer base across the country. I am glad that the passionate fans of WWE in India can watch all the superstars like John Cena, The Rock and The Undertaker amongst others on our network.”

SPSN is also set to broadcast WrestleMania, WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza, this weekend. The highly-anticipated event will be watched by millions across India and around the world. This year, WrestleMania is “Too Big For Just One Night” and for the first time ever will be held over two-nights and hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. WrestleMania will feature WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defending his Title against Drew McIntyre; The Undertaker rising against AJ Styles for a highly