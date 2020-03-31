Newcastle University Vice Chancellor’s International Scholarships

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Newcastle University is pleased to offer 200 partial Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarships to assist international students to study an undergraduate degree or postgraduate Master’s degree.

Value of award: £1,500 to £5,000 tuition fee awards.

Number of awards: 200 in total (undergraduate and postgraduate courses)

Eligibility: To be considered for awards applicants must:

Be a national of one of the following countries: India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam

Have been offered a place to study on an eligible undergraduate or Master’s degree course at the University’s Newcastle city-centre campus for the 2020/21 academic year

Be assessed as international for fee purposes

Successful applicants will be selected on merit. Further details on scholarship values and academic grades required can be found on the University country pages: https://www.ncl.ac.uk/international/country/

Eligible candidates will be assessed as part of their academic application.

Application Start and Duration: Awards may be allocated early in the application cycle; early course applications are therefore encouraged.

Application form: Eligible candidates will automatically be considered for a Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship as part of their academic course application.