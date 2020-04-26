Sun. Apr 26th, 2020

Newcomer Mahasweta’s single Bawri with Shaan is already a mega success in the social media.

Mahasweta’s first break in the Bollywood music industry, a duet with Shaan titled Bawri, has created a lot interest among music lovers  brought her a great opportunity to put her first step in this industry. This opportunity was thanks to her winning the contest IDOL 2018 and and she got a chance to sing  a duet with acclaimed Bollywood singer Shaan.

Her musical lineage, being the daughter of Sourav Kartik a music composer, singer and her lyricist mother Sima Jana, were her greatest inspiration. Overcoming struggle and challenges she has already sung some Durga puja theme songs, product jingles and she was also a participant of Star Jalsha Super Singer Senior. She is planning to come with her new album shortly.

