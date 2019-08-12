Nihar Naturals partners with Zee Bangla for the 2nd season of ‘Akai Aiksho’

After a successful debut season of Akai Aiksho last year, Nihar Naturals is back with the 2nd season of the show in association with Zee Bangla. Akai Aiksho which means ‘one with the power of a hundred’ is the brand’s annual property that celebrates inspirational stories of women who overcame all odds to showcase their inner strength and make a visible change in the society. The 1st season of the Akai Aiksho campaign last year showcased and rewarded several extraordinary stories of such women- be it Bengal’s first woman taxi driver who struggled to make ends meet but still didn’t give up or the social reformer who works with jail inmates to educate them through music and art, all of these are women worthy of celebrating as Akai Aiksho!

As part of this year’s show, Nihar Naturals and Zee Bangla will air a series of four episodes on a weekly basis celebrating real life ‘Akai Aiksho’ women. The first episode of the show was aired on Aug 4. The show will also feature a special, digital only webisode series for the first time with Lok Sabha MP and one of the most popular Bengali actors Mimi Chakraborty. This digital only episode is aimed towards reaching the young, modern Akai Aiksho women of Bengal who are already inspiring many others to overcome all odds and make a difference in the society.

The final episode of the show will also have Nihar Naturals’ brand ambassador Vidya Balan in conversation with all the women whose stories are part of this year’s season. Vidya has long been associated with the brand and is the perfect embodiment of the Nihar Akai Aiksho woman.

Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said, “Nihar Naturals has always championed the cause of women’s progress and believe that every woman is Akai Aiksho- an army of one with the inner might of a hundred. With the first season of the campaign, the brand brought alive extraordinary stories of grit of such inspirational women that inspired others in each corner of the country to live big and dream bigger. The second season of the show aims to reach out to a much larger set of young, modern Akai Aiksho women who can be the torch bearers of change in the society and evoke more such stories of inner strength. Nihar Naturals is the perfect embodiment of this Akai Aiksho spirit with the promise of strong hair for these strong, extraordinary women who we are celebrating as part of this show”

Unlimited potential and strength of a woman is the brand ethos of Nihar Naturals Coconut Hair Oil, the leading hair oil brand from Marico in West Bengal. With this thought it aims to inspire and awaken the power within each woman through this new season of Akai Aiksho!

Commenting on her association with the Akai Aiksho campaign this year, Mimi Chakraborty said, “I am proud to partner with Nihar Naturals Akai Aiksho 2019. This campaign is very close to my heart and Akai Aiksho as a concept is something I’ve seen all through my life. We all have Akai Aiksho women in our lives- those who have shown their inner strength equal to a 100 at times when it’s needed the most and inspire us through their stories. I have met and been inspired by many such women in my life- right from my mother to people I work with on an everyday basis. I’m looking forward to meeting more such inspirational women through the digital episodes and sharing their stories with all of you.”

The brand has also worked closely and backed these women to achieve their dreams through material or infrastructural support and aims to continue to build this community. The campaign this year will feature more such stories and through this season of the show Nihar Naturals wants to reach out to more consumers to bring about a social change. The show is inviting viewers to send in their entries for the Akai Aiksho women in their lives through online submissions or by calling on the toll free number. Select women whose stories are featured will be invited on the show to talk about their Akai Aiksho journeys!

