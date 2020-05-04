Nikon bags Four Accolades at TIPA World Awards 2020 for Nikon Cameras and Lenses

Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. 100% subsidiary of Nikon Corporation Tokyo is pleased to share that the Nikon D780, Z 50, AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR and NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct have recently been awarded at the prestigious TIPA World Awards 2020.

The D780 received the award for Best DSLR Expert Camera, while the Z 50 received the award for Best APS-C Camera Advanced. Adding to the accolades are the AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR with Best DSLR Professional Lens, as well as the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct for Best Mirrorless Prime Standard Lens.

Summary of TIPA comments for Nikon D780 as Best DSLR Expert Camera

Nikon has created an instant classic with the D780. The camera shares the legendary D750’s DNA and incorporates many of the latest technologies found in Nikon’s Z mirrorless camera series. In terms of speed, image processing, video capability and autofocus performance, the results check every box on the photographers’ wish list, including Dual USH-II card slots and two readout modes, one dedicated to an expanded dynamic range and the other to higher gain for improved low-light performance.

Summary of TIPA comments for Nikon Z 50 as Best APS-C Camera Advanced

The Nikon Z 50 mirrorless, Z-mount camera is ideal for family, travel and creative photography/videography. Ease of use and compact size are coupled with extensive creative controls that include easy switchover between still and video, easy connectivity, and numerous Creative Picture Control effects. Its large tilting LCD offers a bright view even in challenging light, with sensible and accessible dials and menu structures, an impressive 11 fps rate (continuous AF) and wide ISO range.

Summary of TIPA comments for AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR as Best DSLR Professional Lens

The AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm lens is an ideal single lens solution for sports, wildlife and select portrait photography. Built with an eye on outdoor work, whether it’s in a sports stadium or in the wilds, the lens features rugged weather-sealed construction and 4-stop VR, including a dedicated “Sports VR” mode for rapidly moving subjects. Equally impressive is the close-focusing distance of 6.5 feet (two meters) and customization controls that provide many useful tools for capturing the action.

Summary of TIPA comments for NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct as Best Mirrorless Prime Standard Lens

Superior low light photography is one hallmark of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens. This fascinating lens is designed to eliminate flare when shooting point light sources, even at maximum aperture, and delivers incredible results in night scenes, landscape and nature work at dawn or dusk, astrophotography, and even backlit portraits with spectacular highlights behind the subject. Remarkably, this manual focus lens shows its true brilliance when shot wide open, with clarity and a hyper-real rendition throughout the frame.

Elaborating on the announcement, Mr. Sajjan Kumar – MD, Nikon India said, “It is absolutely an honor for being recognized across categories by one of the most prestigious associations for any photo or imaging brand in the world. We are elated to have received award for the revolutionary NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, the lens is perfect for clear and crisp nightscapes, illustrious portraits, and stunning astrophotography, with outstanding resolution and exquisite bokeh. With the maximum aperture of f/0.95, unprecedented level of optical performance is achieved”.

He further added that, “All our award recipient products have exceptional still and video shoot capabilities, no matter the situation. the Z 50 is an excellent choice for vloggers and content creators, the D780 & AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR surpasses the optical excellence in more ways than possible. Also, I would like to congratulate all the winners for receiving accreditation and showcasing the spirit of photography.”