Nikon India introduces Free Online Photography Classes

Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. 100% subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, Tokyo, has introduced free online photography classes until the end of this month. Starting with laureate of the first edition of the Académie des beaux–arts Photography awardee, Raghu Rai, and many renowned photographers that Nikon has collaborated to encourage people learn new skills, as they are staying safe at their homes amid the lockdown across country. Some themes/ topics of the classes include Wedding, Wildlife, Effects of Focal Length, Interior & Architecture, Street, Portrait, Food & Pet Photography, etc.

Each class is hosted by a professional photographer to offer in-depth photography knowledge to help users capture stunning photos and videos. Some of the classes are even followed by a Q&A session to address all the queries and doubts that one may have. The idea of conducting these classes is to not only provide guidance from the experts, but also assist the community with some interesting tips and tricks on photography and videography. All the classes will be available through live videos streaming on Nikon’s official handles of Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Commenting on the initiative, Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India said, “Nikon’s mission has always been to empower the photography community. In light of the continuing outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country, Nikon India has taken a step to help people enhance their photography skills with classes that are tutored by professional photographers.”

“In the face of this uncertain time, we aim to help individuals stay inspired and engaged through these online classes”, he added.

Furthermore, the users can share their work with the world by posting their picture on Capture with Nikon. It is a platform where one can connect with experts, explore works of others, win exciting prizes and avail great benefits.

In correspondence to COVID-19, we put the health and safety of customers and employees first and continue to monitor the situation. Nikon Corporation and its group companies around world will continue to take actions under the guidance of governments in each country and region.