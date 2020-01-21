Wed. Jan 22nd, 2020

Nirbhaya Fund to be used for sensitization programmes_Importance of gender sensitization and sex education.

By Mahiyan Chakraborti :A recent report suggested that money from the Nirbhaya Fund has hardly been utilised in seveal states. After witnessing the horrifying gangrape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana, States have decide to implement more women safety measures, one of which is conducting sex education an sensitization programmes in schools. Another incident that surfaced was the whatsapp messages circulated among boys of an elite school in Mumbai where terms like, “gangbang”, “homophobia” was used and women were termed “trash”.  Dr Srishti Saha, Consultant Clinical Psychologist at Fortis Hospital Anandapur explains why sex education and gender sensitization among youth is important.

