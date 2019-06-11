Nissan appoints Sinan Özkök as President of India Operations

Nissan today announced the appointment of Sinan Özkök as the President of its Indian operations.

Sinan, who will be based at Nissan Motor India Private Ltd. in Gurgaon, will have responsibility for all functions in India including Sales and Marketing, Research and Development and Manufacturing, for both Nissan and Datsun brands.

Sinan joins India from Nissan Otomotiv A.Ş. (NOAS), Nissan’s national sales company in Turkey, where he has been managing director since 2015.

Sinan, 49, has overseen a significant growth in Turkey for Nissan and brings with him 26 years’ experience of working within the automotive industry.

Sinan’s career started in 1993 in Renault, where he held senior positions across Marketing, Dealer Network Management, Retail Operation and Sales. He joined Nissan in 2015.

Nissan chairman of the Africa, Middle East and India region, Peyman Kargar, commented: “I am delighted that Sinan will be driving Nissan’s business forward in India. Not only does he bring vast experience of working within the industry over many years, he has a proven track record.”

Sinan said: “I am looking forward to working in one of the most dynamic and important auto markets in the world. Nissan and Datsun offer a broad and compelling line-up for customers and I will be working to develop the full potential of both brands in India.”

Sinan replaces Thomas Kuehl who was appointed president, India operations in 2017.

