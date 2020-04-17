Nissan India announces services to support customers during COVID-19 lockdown

Nissan Motor India has launched a package of special services to help its customers through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The new services offered include emergency roadside assistance during lockdown and extended warranty for customers who were unable to use the benefits of the standard warranty or free service. Those customers whose free service, warranty and extended warranty were coming to an end during the lockdown period will be able to avail these benefits for one month after the lockdown is lifted.

Nissan is also communicating to all its customers on upkeep of their cars during lock down through its website, social media channels and email.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, MD, NMIPL, said, “We realize the importance of supporting our customers during these uncertain times. Nissan is putting its best foot forward to ensure seamless communication and hassle-free processes. While social distancing in such unpredictable times is our collective responsibility, we want to ensure that our customers do not face any hurdles and are able to avail our services for the interim period as well as once operations resume.”