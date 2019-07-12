Nissan India launches Free Monsoon Car Check-up camp

In line with its commitment to provide excellent after sales services, Nissan India is conducting Free Monsoon Car Check-up Camp for its customers. All Nissan and Datsun owners can avail a free thorough 40-point car check-up at all Nissan authorized service centres across India. Customers can also benefit the discount of up to 20% on labour charges and special discounts on accessories. The one- month Nissan Free Monsoon Car Check-up Camp is operational from July 8 till August 9, 2019.

Speaking about the Free Monsoon Car Check-up camp, Atul Aggarwal, General Manager- After Sales, Nissan India said,”Nissan is committed to offer exceptional products complemented with innovative after sales initiatives. Free Monsoon Car Check-up Camp is one such initiative. Proper care has to be taken during Monsoon. We urge our customers to get their cars checked during the Free Monsoon Car Check-up Camp.”

Customers can contact their nearest Nissan service centre to avail the offerings during Nissan Free Monsoon Car Camp.

*T&C apply

