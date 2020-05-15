Nissan India launches innovative customer centric offers and services

Nissan India has introduced new car finance schemes and redefined its pick-up and drop service to empower customers with peace of mind and convenience.

Nissan India has partnered with various financial institutions and is now offering a range of schemes suitable for customer needs across India. These include paperless payment of car loans, special offers for women car loan applicants and professional based products for salaried, self-employed, Government & PSU employees, police and the agriculture sector.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan India has always kept a customer centric approach and prioritized health, safety and well-being of our customers, dealers and employees. With innovative financial schemes and initiatives including ease of financing and convenience in getting their car serviced, Nissan India will enrich the customer experience at each step, which is especially important in such challenging times.”

To make offerings more accessible & easier for the customers in the current scenario, many industry first financial / insurance products have been introduced and these include:

‘Job Loss Protection’ on EMI’s covering loss of job and medical emergencies (including COVID-19)

‘Buy Now – Pay from Jan’ 2021 on certain select products

‘Zero Mile Car’ Product has been introduced looking at the opportunities in the used car business

Unique Insurance products giving Medical emergency and Job loss protection securing EMI’s

Nissan India also announced the launch of a fully redefined pick-up & drop service for the safety and convenience of its customers in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Nissan is offering an end-to-end hygienic pick-up & drop solution. The service includes a standard sanitization process for all frequent touchpoints in the vehicle such as door handles and gearstick. Drivers delivering the vehicles will also follow full hygiene regulations between the customer location and Nissan workshop.

Customers can get in touch with Nissan India Dealers to get more details and understand their eligibility for various for bank offers. The pick-up & drop service is available in all major cities of Nissan’s pan-India network. Customers in other locations can also avail this service at a minimal charge.

*Terms and conditions apply for financial schemes and offers pan India