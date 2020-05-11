Tue. May 12th, 2020

Nissan India resumes business operations as per local guidelines

Nissan India today announced that it has started dispatch of its BS VI vehicles from its alliance manufacturing facility in Chennai to its dealerships in green and orange zone across the country. Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd (NMIPL), the marketing and sales organization also opened its office in Gurgaon as per local government guidelines.

“Health and safety remain our topmost priority and we are cognizant that precaution is the best cure during this challenging situation. In continuation to our customer centric approach, adhering to all local Govt. guidelines and following all necessary health and safety parameters, we have commenced operations across India as part of our business continuity plan”, said, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL), the alliance manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Chennai resumed production as per local guidelines on May 4 and dispatch of vehicles started on May 7.

All staff at dealerships and service centres have been trained with the new standard operating procedure to ensure health and hygiene of all stakeholders.

