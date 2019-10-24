Nissan India rolls out exciting offers for Diwali

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. has announced a host of lucrative offers on both Nissan and Datsun cars, valid till 31st October.

Customers can enjoy 0% Finance*, benefits up to Rs 40,000 as well as 5-Years Extended Warranty on all variants of the Nissan KICKS. In addition to this, customers can avail attractive deals on the Nissan Sunny, Micra and Micra Active up to Rs 94,000* and exciting benefits up to Rs 62,000* on the Datsun GO, GO+ and redi-GO models.

Talking on these exciting Diwali festival offers, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. remarked, “With Diwali around the corner and festivities reaching their peak, we are excited to announce these special festive offers for our customers.”

*These offers may vary from model to model

