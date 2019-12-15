Nissan India Rolls Out ‘Red Weekends’

Nissan India today announced ‘Red Weekends’, consumer promotion initiative, featuring a host of lucrative offers on Nissan and Datsun models. During December, customers can visit any Nissan dealership and participate in exciting activities to win branded merchandise and more. During the ‘Red Weekends’, buyers can also win attractive gifts ranging from instant gift vouchers amounting to Rs 1 Crore across Nissan and Datsun models.

During the ‘Red Weekends’ on Nissan KICKS customers can avail attractive cash discounts up to Rs 40,000, exchange bonus up to Rs 40,000 and corporate discounts up to Rs 10,000.

‘Red Weekends’ also provide an opportunity to the first-time car buyers looking to upgrade from two-wheeler to a new Datsun redi-GO on an attractive upgrade without exchanging the two wheeler. Datsun GO and GO+ with Nissan’s proven automatic transmission technology – CVT also come in with attractive offers including exchange bonus presenting the best value proposition to the customers in the segment.

Elaborating on these exciting offers, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. shared, “Nissan as a customer centric brand is offering the highest value proposition to the customers through Red Weekends’ in a very innovative way to bring New Year festivities through Nissan and Datsun products with the first-time best finance offer of 6.99%.”

To ensure ‘Complete Peace of Mind’ to its customers, Nissan India is offering extended warranty up to Rs 25,000 on the Nissan KICKS with 24*7 roadside assistance in 1500+ cities.

