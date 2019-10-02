Nissan India to increase up to 5% price on Datsun GO & GO+

Nissan India today announced a price increase on Datsun GO and GO+ up to 5%.

”With safety at heart, Datsun is committed to offering accessible and value-for-money products powered by Japanese engineering. Owing to increase in multiple costs, we are making a planned price incerase to our Datsun GO and GO+ models.” commented Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

Datsun GO and GO+ in T & T(O) grades now come with the first-in-segment Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC).

Visit https://www.datsun.co.in/ or Datsun India Facebook Page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

