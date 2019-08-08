Nissan introduces new diesel variant of KICKS at INR 9.89 lakhs in India

Nissan today launched the all-new KICKS XE Diesel variant of its Intelligent SUV, in India. The new XE Diesel variant of Nissan KICKS is available at an attractive price of INR 9.89 lakhs across India.

The new variant is an exceptional value proposition for consumers who want a combination of premium-ness, spacious interiors and stylish exteriors that the KICKS offers. Over 50 features including Auto AC with rear AC vent, Dual Airbags, ABS + EBD + Brake Assist, Nissan Connect (with 50+ Connected Car technology features), 2 DIN STD Audio with USB & Bluetooth Connectivity, Cooled Glove Box, Shark Fin Antenna, Central Door Lock with Child Lock, Speed sensing auto door lock & Impact sensing auto door unlock, Rear Parking Sensors, make the KICKS XE Diesel and other variants (KICKS XL Diesel, KICKS XV Diesel, KICKS XV Premium Diesel) stand out above the rest of the SUV in the segment.

Speaking at the launch, Sriram Padmanabhan, Vice President – Marketing, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new Nissan KICKS has generated positive response from SUV enthusiasts from across the country. Responding to the immense interest in an entry-level diesel variant, we have introduced the new XE Diesel trim. The feature rich new XE Diesel Trim offers a great value proposition to the consumers while ensuring best-in-class services and quality assurance.”

Complete Peace of Mind

Additionally, the Nissan KICKS will now be available with 5-year free warranty package and 24×7 road side assistance. The Nissan KICKS also comes with best-in-class ‘Cost of Maintenance Package’ in two options – Silver & Bronze, for hassle-free ownership experience. Bronze Package covers scheduled maintenance and Silver Package covers wear and tear (excluding battery and tyres). The packages offer savings of up to 30% compared to paying for regular maintenance.



Intelligent SUV and Nissan DNA

The new Nissan KICKS builds upon Nissan’s global SUV heritage, while enhancing safety, style, spaciousness and intelligence. It is a complete vehicle package with an exceptional combination of intelligent technology, class-leading premium-ness, intelligent choice of ownership, and personalization.

Underlining Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision, NissanConnect – the best-in-class integrated connected car technology is available across petrol and diesel variants of the KICKS.

50+ NissanConnect features including geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location address the rising concerns regarding the safety & security of car users along with the control & well-being of the vehicle. Keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and ‘Lead Me to Car’, which guide passengers to their cars, make the drive experience more convenient.

Color of Your Choice

Now available in four variants, XE, XL, XV and XV Premium in Diesel, and two dynamic variants- XL, XV in Petrol, the new Nissan KICKS comes in 11 exciting colours: Pearl White; Blade Silver; Bronze Grey; Fire Red; Amber Orange; Deep Blue Pearl; Night Shade; Fire Red and Onyx Black; Bronze Grey and Amber Orange; Pearl White and Onyx Black, and Pearl White and Amber Orange.

The stylish design is complemented by enhanced performance and driving dynamics. The new Nissan KICKS will offer a 1.5 H4K petrol option, generating maximum power of 106ps, and 1.5 K9K dci Diesel engine, generating maximum power of 110ps. Thefuel efficiency certified under test conditions is 14.23 km/l (Petrol) and 20.45 km/l (Diesel) as per ARAI Certification. *

“The new line up with enhanced features and price offering now makes the Nissan KICKS a frontrunner when it comes to offering the best value proposition across the diesel trim in both C & B SUV segment”, added, Padmanabhan.

