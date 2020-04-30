Nissan Motor India launches free anti-microbial sanitization campaign

Nissan Motor India today launched an anti-microbial sanitization campaign for the safety and wellbeing of all its customers.

In this initiative, all Nissan dealers will perform a free of cost anti-microbial sanitization of all interior and exterior areas of the car that are frequently accessed or touched, including door handles, steering wheel, gear knobs, etc.

In addition to the above, customers will also be offered full sanitization of the vehicle using interior fogging treatment, which ensures disinfection of the AC duct system, carpets etc., followed by exterior sanitization by spraying, at an affordable cost.

Commenting on the announcement of the service, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “At Nissan India, our utmost priority is the well-being of all customers, employees and dealer partners. In these challenging times, it is important that we step up all types of sanitization services as a precautionary measure to collectively overcome the challenges in the society. The anti-microbial sanitization package is the continuation of our endeavor to provide best services to all the owners of Nissan & Datsun vehicles.”

Nissan and Datsun customers will also receive invites via phone calls, e-mailer and SMS from the dealership for the ‘We Sanitize to Protect U’ Camp, which starts from May 15th to June 30th. Customers can avail the special anti-microbial sanitization service during the camp. Nissan is also communicating with all its customers on the upkeep of their cars during the duration of the lockdown through its website, social media channels and email.

