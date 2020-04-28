Nissan releases a glimpse of its New and Bold Datsun redi-GO

Nissan India today released teasers of the new

Datsun redi-GO. The new redi-GO will offer bold, progressive, and sporty exteriors to offer a

strong road presence.

Datsun is committed to strengthen its portfolio with best-in-class features and advanced

technology towards fulfilling expectations of its customers. Powered by Japanese

engineering and craftmanship, the new Datsun redi-GO is a complete package of bold

design, power, and performance.

The new Datsun redi-GO will be launched in the market soon.

Continue Reading