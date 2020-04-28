Nissan releases a glimpse of its New and Bold Datsun redi-GO

Nissan releases a glimpse of its New and Bold Datsun redi-GO1 min read
Nissan India today released teasers of the new
Datsun redi-GO. The new redi-GO will offer bold, progressive, and sporty exteriors to offer a
strong road presence.
Datsun is committed to strengthen its portfolio with best-in-class features and advanced
technology towards fulfilling expectations of its customers. Powered by Japanese
engineering and craftmanship, the new Datsun redi-GO is a complete package of bold
design, power, and performance.
The new Datsun redi-GO will be launched in the market soon.