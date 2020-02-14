February 14, 2020

Welcome to The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Nissan releases second glimpse of its all-New, technology-rich and Stylish SUV in 2020

Nissan India today showcased second teaser of its first Compact B-SUV for the Indian market scheduled to be introduced in the first half of 2020-21.

Nissan will launch its first made for India Compact SUV on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World”.

Building on Nissan’s global SUV heritage and advanced technology, the New Compact SUV is designed for tomorrow’s journey as a feature-rich premium offering with stylish design for a strong and dynamic road presence. Nissan’s new SUV features the latest technology as a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision as to how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society.

The Compact SUV is a testimony to Nissan’s Global SUV DNA spirit of relentless innovation and Japanese engineering, building on Nissan’s iconic models such as the Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and KICKS.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

You may have missed

The Bengal Chamber in association with JIS University organized the 9th edition of Technology Quiz on 15th February 2020 at JIS University Campus

Punit Balana and SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi brought summer wear glamour to Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

The Kaveri brand and Mohammed Mazhar gave the perfect touches to summer wear at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

Acropolis Celebrates Valentine’s Day- “Love beyond Gender”- in a unique way

%d bloggers like this: